The latest WWE NXT injury report has been posted on WWE’s YouTube channel which has provided an update on Keith Lee.

The Limitless One was hit in the face by a fireball form Karrion Kross and Scarlett this week, and he suffered born corneal and facial burns from that. The NXT Champion was taken to a medical facility, but he left under his own power and is still dealing with blurred vision. He is still expected to compete at NXT Takeover: XXX.

As well as Lee, KUSHIDA was also featured on the report following the beatdown he received from Velveteen Dream after the main event this week. It was noted that he has suffered body contusions form that and is considered day-to-day.