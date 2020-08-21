WWE NXT Injury Report: Update On The Status Of Johnny Gargano

The latest WWE NXT injury report has been made available ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: XXX, with an update on Johnny Gargano.

Gargano was involved in a very scary spot during his match with Ridge Holland this week as he was planted directly onto his head. This caused a break in the taping of the match, with Triple H and other officials heading to ringside to check up on him.

Obviously, all of that was edited out, but the spot was still shown in the match and WWE has followed up on that with its injury report.

It was stated that Gargano was sent for a CT scan following the match as a precaution. However, Gargano stated he felt no pain and he has been cleared for WWE NXT Takeover: XXX, where he is competing in the North American Championship ladder match.

As well as Gargano, Mercedes Martinez was also featured on the report as well. She was powerbombed onto the concrete by Rhea Ripley on the show and suffered undisclosed injuries.