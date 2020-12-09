WWE
New Match & Opening Segment Announced For WWE NXT Tonight
Two new segments have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the brand’s first broadcast since this past weekend’s NXT Takeover: WarGames special.
NXT Champion Finn Balor already made it clear that he would be appearing on tonight’s show, after being mostly absent since NXT Takeover 31 when he suffered a broken jaw. We can now confirm that “The Prince” will be kicking off the show. With rumors of Karrion Kross’ unexpectedly swift return circling, this could turn into a must-watch segment.
Also announced for tonight’s show is a singles match between Tommaso Ciampa and Cameron Grimes. Both are coming off big nights at WarGames, with Ciampa scoring a brutal, bloody victory over Timothy Thatcher, and Grimes looking to rebound from his loss to Dexter Lumis.
Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8:00 PM ET.
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE has released the full dark match that took place prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday. The bout, which is embedded below, saw Legado del Fantasma take on Curt Stallion, August Grey, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in six-man cruiserweight action.
Curt Stallion is expected to challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship soon after he recently won a five-way contender’s match on the 205th episode of 205 Live. Escobar has reigned as champion for nearly 200 days.
We’ll have complete NXT results right here at ProWrestling.com starting at 8pm ET.
Results
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WAR GAMES FALLOUT, WHAT’S NEXT FOR FINN BALOR?
WWE NXT Results
December 9, 2020
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW Dynamite Preview: Sting Speaks, SHAQ Appears, Omega’s Reign Begins & More Set For Stacked Show
The landscape of All Elite Wrestling may have fundamentally changed as we head into an all new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening, just one week removed from Kenny Omega and Don Callis’ heist of the world championship, and the shocking debut of Sting.
After explaining his actions last night on IMPACT Wrestling – do not adjust your monitors, you read that correctly – Omega will return to Jacksonville with his newly won title, and is promising a “huge surprise” upon his arrival. What will “The Cleaner” have to say for himself, and could we see any kind of retaliation from the unseated former champion Jon Moxley?
“The Icon” will speak tonight! After nearly two decades, Sting is back on TNT where he belongs, and the Hall of Famer will join fellow WCW NITRO alumni Tony Schiavone for his first interview in AEW.
While Sting did make a point to stare down Cody Rhodes, among others, in his debut last week, he won’t be the only unexpected presence that the “American Nightmare” will have to worry about tonight. A few weeks back we saw newcomer Jade Cargill interrupt Cody, heralding in the arrival of NBA legend SHAQ. The 15-time All-Star will speak tonight on Dynamite!
Also announced for the show tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy with the Dynamite Diamond Ring hanging in the balance. The two emerged victorious as the finalists in last week’s battle royale, and tonight the controversial new Inner Circle member will fight to keep his $45,000 diamond ring.
Speaking of The Inner Circle, founding member Chris Jericho is sick and tired of everyone’s constant bickering. The “Demo God” has issued a massive ultimatum for Dynamite this evening, claiming that either the entire squad will get on the same page once and for all, or the group will disband permanently.
“The Natural” Dustin Rhodes will look to continue his family’s beef with The Dark Order when he faces off against the powerhouse of a man simply known as “10”. Here’s an interview with Dustin Rhodes promoting the match:
.@dustinrhodes & The Varsity Blondes have a message for their opponents tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite.
Rewatch #AEWDark via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/bEDfFSF6m3 pic.twitter.com/2KGinXZqUS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2020
Also announced for AEW Dynamite tonight is a six-man tag team match pitting the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros. against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade. Plus, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will battle TH2 in a non-title match, and the unholy abomination Abadon will be in action.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
MLW Fusion Results (12/9): Opera Cup Semifinals Begin, Von Erichs Defend Tag Titles Against CONTRA Unit
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS LIVE NOW – STING SPEAKS!
