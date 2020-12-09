The landscape of All Elite Wrestling may have fundamentally changed as we head into an all new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening, just one week removed from Kenny Omega and Don Callis’ heist of the world championship, and the shocking debut of Sting.

After explaining his actions last night on IMPACT Wrestling – do not adjust your monitors, you read that correctly – Omega will return to Jacksonville with his newly won title, and is promising a “huge surprise” upon his arrival. What will “The Cleaner” have to say for himself, and could we see any kind of retaliation from the unseated former champion Jon Moxley?

“The Icon” will speak tonight! After nearly two decades, Sting is back on TNT where he belongs, and the Hall of Famer will join fellow WCW NITRO alumni Tony Schiavone for his first interview in AEW.

While Sting did make a point to stare down Cody Rhodes, among others, in his debut last week, he won’t be the only unexpected presence that the “American Nightmare” will have to worry about tonight. A few weeks back we saw newcomer Jade Cargill interrupt Cody, heralding in the arrival of NBA legend SHAQ. The 15-time All-Star will speak tonight on Dynamite!

Also announced for the show tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy with the Dynamite Diamond Ring hanging in the balance. The two emerged victorious as the finalists in last week’s battle royale, and tonight the controversial new Inner Circle member will fight to keep his $45,000 diamond ring.

Speaking of The Inner Circle, founding member Chris Jericho is sick and tired of everyone’s constant bickering. The “Demo God” has issued a massive ultimatum for Dynamite this evening, claiming that either the entire squad will get on the same page once and for all, or the group will disband permanently.

“The Natural” Dustin Rhodes will look to continue his family’s beef with The Dark Order when he faces off against the powerhouse of a man simply known as “10”. Here’s an interview with Dustin Rhodes promoting the match:

.@dustinrhodes & The Varsity Blondes have a message for their opponents tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite. Rewatch #AEWDark via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/bEDfFSF6m3 pic.twitter.com/2KGinXZqUS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2020

Also announced for AEW Dynamite tonight is a six-man tag team match pitting the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros. against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade. Plus, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will battle TH2 in a non-title match, and the unholy abomination Abadon will be in action.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.