WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Main Event To Air Commercial-Free

WWE announced on Monday that Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor will air uninterrupted, without commercials, on Wednesday in the main event of NXT New Year’s Evil.

The rematch continues to be hyped up after their first bout at TakeOver 31 was named NXT’s 2020 match of the year.

New Year’s Evil is going up against night one of AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash, which will be headlined by Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Rey Fenix.

Below is the current card for New Year’s Evil:

NXT New Year’s Evil

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

NXT Championship

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

Xia Li & Boa appear

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed