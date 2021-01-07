Results
DEXTER LUMIS WELCOMES US TO NEW YEARS EVIL
We kick off the show with Dexter Lumis shown walking up to his technical area where he begins slowly switching the lights on and off. However, he then pulls a big lever and the area lights up fully as the show kicks off!
DAMIAN PRIEST vs KARRION KROSS
Straight away the two big men lock up and they end up out of the ring, never releasing their grip of each other. They work their way back into the ring where they each reverse and block each other’s strikes until Damian Priest manages to connect with a flurry of strikes.
However, Kross then gets ahold of Priest as he just plants him to the mat and then follows up with several strikes of his own, and then a big boot in the corner. Kross then hits several clotheslines in the corner as he then tosses Priest across the ring to remain in control.
Kross then clotheslines Priest out of the ring and launches him into the steel steps. He then picks up the top section of the steps (for some reason) but Priest kicks him and stops them from being used. They head back into the ring where Kross connects with several shots to the midsection, but Priest just smiles at him, which only angers the former NXT Champion.
Priest then connects with a kick of his own as he then rocks Karrion with a huge forearm strike and he then nails him with a flat liner to drop Kross down to the mat. Priest then gets some combination offence in with several strikes and then a deep clothesline which he follows up by hitting a Broken Arrow, yet Kross kicks out.
Priest avoids Kross’ charge into the corner and he then starts targetting his shoulder with several kicks as he takes down Kross by using the arm as he then stretches it out with a submission. Kross rolls out and transitions to nailing down elbow strikes to the injured midsection of Priest to create some distance between them.
The two men then slug it out until Priest springboards off the second rope, taking Kross out again. However, he misses wildly on the follow-up and Kross then smashes Priest down with a big clothesline of his own. Kross then sets up Priest in the tree of woe as he exposes his knee and charges it straight into the ribs of Damian.
Kross then sets up Priest onto the top rope and looks for the Doomsday Saito Suplex, but Priest fights out and then manages to deliver the Razors Edge! Priest then hits a roundhouse which sends Kross out of the ring, and he quickly launches himself out, leaping off the second rope and flipping down on Kross.
As they get back into the ring, Priest hits a spinning heel kick from the top rope and he then nails the South Of Heaven, but Kross manages to kick out of this one! Kross quickly turns things around though with a big powerbomb, but this time it is Priest’s turn to kick out at the last minute.
The two men then head out of the ring once again as Kross slams Priest into the steel pillar and he then power slams Priest onto the bottom section of the steel steps, adding to his rib injury. Back in the ring, Priest tells Kross he’s still standing, but that only leads to him kicking Damian in the head as he nails his suplex.
Priest manages to get back up once again, but while he’s dazed, Kross comes charging in from behind with a huge elbow strike to the back of the head to win the match.
Winner: Karrion Kross
NJPW
NJPW New Year Dash Results (1/6): Wrestle Kingdom Fallout, Bullet Club vs CHAOS, LIJ Battles Team Ibushi
NJPW New Year Dash
January 6, 2021
Tokyo Dome City Hall
1. Yuji Nagata def. Gabriel Kidd.
2. DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki def. Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura
3. Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yota Tsuji
— The Empire brutally attacked the babyfaces after the match. O-Khan gave Tenzan a Tombstone Piledriver and Ospreay hit Kojima with the Hidden Blade. They did an injury angle taking a motionless Tenzan out on a stretcher.
4. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)
— ELP and Ishimori attacked Despy and Kanemaru and posed with the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships after the match, so that looks to be an upcoming title match. Still clearly some unfinished business between new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions G.o.D. and the Dangerous Tekkers as well.
5. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens & EVIL & Jay White & Yujiro Takahashi)
6. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato & Rocky Romero & SHO)
— The show ended with a stare down between a whole bunch of people. SANADA and Ibushi, which was the clear direction after night two, SHO and Hiromu for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title was also teased, as was an incredibly intriguing Shingo vs. Tanahashi match for the NEVER title.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/5): Knockouts Tag Team Semifinals, 3-Minute Challenge, Road To Genesis
IMPACT Wrestling Results
January 5, 2021
— Fatal 4-Way Match: Crazzy Steve def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & KC Navarro. A preview for the Super X Cup taking place this weekend on IMPACT Plus and a big showcase for Christian, who isn’t making it out of the first half of 2021 without a contract.
— Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and Don Callis were shown hanging out in the tour bus. Omega hyped up the six-man tag at Hard To Kill and claimed there wasn’t a group in wrestling history better than them.
— New “advertisement” from Tony Khan:
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW. @TonyKhan @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/zG5CSRomhH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2021
— Cody Deaner & Joe Doering def. Cousin Jake & Rhino. The new and improved/brainwashed Deaner was totally unhinged. Jake didn’t want to wrestle him, trying to talk it out but he got nowhere with it. Eric Young attacked after the match but Tommy Dreamer made the save and challenged the heels to a six-man Old School Rules match at Hard To Kill.
— Matthew Palmer, the indie wrestler who acted as a security guard last week, was interviewed. He has to last three minutes against Moose tonight.
— Deonna Purrazzo came to the ring with Kimber Lee and talked about facing Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title at Hard To Kill. Taya interrupted and bragged about being the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all time. Deonna brought up that Johnny Impact is gone, Bravo left them, and it’s only a matter of time before her record is broken too.
— Chris Bey and Rohit Raju have a new master plan. They challenged TJP to a tag team match with Manik. Of course the idea is that he can’t be both at the same time, and they’ll potentially be able to unmask Manik and get the X-Division title taken away.
— Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh def. Jazz & Jordynne Grace to advance to the finals.
— The Motor City Machine Guns talked about IMPACT being built on their backs. Rich Swann said the belt around his shoulder doesn’t say “AEW” and he won’t let Kenny Omega or any other champions come in and run their mouth on his show. Omega and the Good Brothers jumped them from behind, laying them out for the second time.
— Jazz and Jordynne Grace apologized to each other for the loss earlier in the night. Grace was disappointed she had Jazz come back, postpone retirement, and couldn’t get her the win, but Jazz was just happy to get the opportunity and wrestle with the Knockouts. Jordynne challenged her to a match this weekend at Genesis.
— Father James Mitchell did his best to get rid of Su Yung and bring back Susie, but instead things got mixed up and… she’s now the formal, business suit wearing “Susan”.
— Matthew Palmer def. Moose in a 3-Minute Challenge. Moose dominated the entire thing, but Willie Mack came out and distracted him at the end. All Palmer had to do to win was last three minutes in the ring, so he won. Not quite as impressive as Spider-Man lasting three minutes in a cage against Randy Savage, but it’ll do.
— Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan were supposed to have a match but the referee threw it out because they wouldn’t play by the rules. They beat each other with steel chairs and brawled forever before Eddie got the baseball bat and threatened to kill Sami with it. It was revealed that Alisha was tied up backstage somewhere and Eddie ran after her. Surprise of all surprises, it was a trap and Ken Shamrock jumped him as soon as he arrived backstage. Once again, Sami hit Eddie in the face with his baseball bat.
NJPW
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two Results: Kota Ibushi vs Jay White, Hiromu Takahashi vs Taiji Ishimori
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s night two coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome. The show begins at 3:00 AM ET streaming live on NJPW World and FITE TV. Quick results are below. Use the navigation tabs at the top or bottom of the page for more detailed play-by-play results.
KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way Match
Toru Yano def. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & BUSHI [Results]
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) def. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi [Results]
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) def. Jeff Cobb [Results]
SANADA def. EVIL [Results]
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori (c) [Results]
IWGP Double Title Match
Kota Ibushi (c) def. Jay White [Results]
CONTINUE TO LIVE COVERAGE >>>
