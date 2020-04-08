WWE NXT Preview: 6-Woman Ladder Match, Ciampa & Gargano’s Final Encounter

There are currently only two matches announced for this evening’s episode of WWE NXT, but it’s still likely to be one of the most explosive two hours that the show has seen in quite some time.

With NXT Takeover: Tampa officially cancelled prior to WrestleMania week, the top matches on that card will be rolling out on free television – starting tonight!

First up is a huge six-woman LADDER MATCH with the winner earning a future opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship. WIth that title now once again around the waist of Charlotte Flair, you could say the division has been shaken up considerably.

Participating in the ladder match will be Io Shirai, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, and her former best friend and bitter rival, Tegan Nox.

Also set for tonight’s show is the final encounter EVER between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. As previously reported, this match was recorded at an undisclosed location in an empty building, and Triple H has declared that if the rivalry doesn’t end with this fight, one or both Superstars will be fired.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8pm ET.