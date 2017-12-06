ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is set for the WWE Network and has two announced segments as the build towards the next TakeOver event, at the Royal Rumble weekend begins.

A No Holds Barred match is set to air between Ruby Riott and Sonya Deville, both of whom are now on the main roster.

As well as a Championship celebration for the new WWE NXT Champion, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Ticket Sale Details

Details have been released by The Smoothie King Center, the building which will host NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, regarding the ticket sale for the event.

The official Twitter account for the building announced that tickets for the show, which takes place the day before WWE WrestleMania 34 will go on sale December 15, at 12 PM.