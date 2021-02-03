WWE NXT Preview: Edge Appears, Cruiserweight Title Match, Dusty Cup Continues

WWE looks to load up tonight’s NXT on USA Network to counter AEW’s Beach Break.

– On Tuesday, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge will appear live on NXT for the first time. Fans are already clamoring for a confrontation with NXT Champion Finn Balor.

– Curt Stallion will challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship after their scheduled match last week didn’t happen.

– In the women’s Dusty Cup semi-finals, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

– The men’s Dusty Cup quarterfinals will see Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma and Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

