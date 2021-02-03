Connect with us

WWE

WWE NXT Preview: Edge Appears, Cruiserweight Title Match, Dusty Cup Continues

Published

51 mins ago

on

WWE looks to load up tonight’s NXT on USA Network to counter AEW’s Beach Break.

– On Tuesday, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge will appear live on NXT for the first time. Fans are already clamoring for a confrontation with NXT Champion Finn Balor.


– Curt Stallion will challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship after their scheduled match last week didn’t happen.

– In the women’s Dusty Cup semi-finals, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

–  The men’s Dusty Cup quarterfinals will see Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma and Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

We’ll have complete NXT coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.

Related Topics:

WWE

Major Name Heading To WWE NXT This Wednesday Night

Published

14 hours ago

on

Feb 2, 2021

By

wwe nxt

For the first time ever, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make his way to the Capitol Wrestling Center for this Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The “Rated-R Superstar” is coming off an historic Royal Rumble victory, but is keeping the decision at to who he will face in the main event of WrestleMania 37 close to the chest.


We have already seen Edge come face-to-face with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, so his arrival on the black-and-gold brand can only be interpreted as a warning shot to the current NXT Champion Finn Balor.

We also know that Edge will be on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, so it would appear as though he is making the rounds before he decides on which world championship to go after on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Join us this Wednesday night for WWE NXT live coverage at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue Reading

WWE

WWE Fans Have Not Seen The Last Of Bad Bunny; Backstage News On Future Plans

Published

16 hours ago

on

Feb 2, 2021

By

WWE fans likely haven’t seen the last of Bad Bunny.

The Latin rapper made an appearance this past Sunday at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, performing his hit single “Booker T”. He was also the guest of WWE Superstars The Miz and John Morrison on Monday Night Raw the following night, helping to introduce NXT call-up Damian Priest.


As first reported by PWInsider.com, Bad Bunny is expected to be be a part of this year’s two-day WrestleMania 37 spectacle in Tampa, FL. While nothing is set in stone at this point, there has been at least one pitch to have him actually wrestle in a match.

A working relationship between WWE and Bad Bunny is obviously nothing but beneficial to the company, as he is currently one of the biggest names in the Latin entertainment industry. His YouTube account has more than 31 million subscribers with over 13.6 billion views.

Continue Reading

WWE

Lars Sullivan Reportedly Gone From WWE

Published

17 hours ago

on

Feb 2, 2021

By

PWInsider is reporting that Lars Sullivan is no longer with WWE.

According to Mike Johnson, Sullivan was “quietly released last month.” Of note, Sullivan has changed his Instagram handle to reflect his real name of Dylan Miley.


If the report is true, “The Freak” certainly had a rollercoaster of a WWE run. After initially signing in 2013, Sullivan trained and recovered from injuries until making his NXT TV debut in 2017. He was called up to the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Shortly after debuting on the main roster, Sullivan was fined $100,000 and had to undergo sensitivity training due to previous discriminatory comments resurfacing on the web. That summer, he suffered another injury.

Lars Sullivan returned to SmackDown in October 2020, but only had a few matches and appeared in a few segments until he disappeared from storylines once again in November.

WWE has yet to formally announce Sullivan’s departure. His profile remains active on dot com.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Continue Reading

Trending