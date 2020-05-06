WWE NXT Preview: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Debut, Two Major Title Matches, Finn Balor Returns & More

A Takeover-worthy card is in place for tonight’s all new episode of WWE NXT, including multiple matches that could main event anywhere in the world.

After months of ominous warnings, Karrion Kross will finally make his in-ring debut on tonight’s broadcast, and the “Smokeshow” known as Scarlett Bordeaux will be by his side. The two were seen stalking the empty arena in which Johnny Gargano fought Tommaso Ciampa last month, and later brutally assaulted Ciampa backstage. He has not been seen since.

NXT Champion Adam Cole will put his title on the line against The Velveteen Dream, who is back in action this week despite recent allegations made against him. That won’t be the only high profile title match tonight, however, as the “Queen” Charlotte Flair defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai.

Also set for tonight’s WWE NXT is Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic in singles action, the return of Finn Balor, and the continuation of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

