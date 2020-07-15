WWE NXT Preview: Keith Lee’s Reign As Double Champion Begins, Io Shirai Defends

In the wake of The Great American Bash, WWE returns with another episode of NXT television tonight at 8:00 PM ET on the USA Network.

For the first time the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to bask in the glory of their new NXT double-champion, as Keith Lee addresses the fans after defeating Adam Cole last week to capture the black-and-yellow brand’s most coveted prize.

Right now there are only two matches announced for the two-hour broadcast.

The “Joshi Judas” and the “Genius of the Sky” Io Shirai will put the NXT Women’s Championship on the line in singles action against the red hot Tegan Nox. “Lady Kane” won a Fatal 4-Way elimination match to kick off The Great American Bash, earning her the next shot at the gold.

Also set for action is the “Archer of Infamy” Damian Priest, who will take on the “Carolina Caveman” Cameron Grimes in a battle of two stars who both desperately need to keep their momentum rolling.

Join us for WWE NXT live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.