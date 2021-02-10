WWE NXT Preview: TakeOver Go-Home, Three Dusty Cup Semi-Finals Matches

WWE will present the final episode of NXT before TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight on USA Network.

Three semi-finals matches in the Dusty Cup tournaments will take place. On the women’s side, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon will take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The winners will go on to face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at TakeOver in the finals.

Meanwhile, the two men’s tag matches tonight will determine the finals for Sunday. Those semi-finals matches pit MSK against Legado del Fantasma, and Grizzled Young Veterans against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Tonight’s show will also feature the return of Cameron Grimes, who has been recovering from an injury since December.

Lastly, WWE has formally announced Austin Theory vs. Kushida. As noted, Theory says Johnny Gargano will not compete at TakeOver.

We’ll have complete NXT results and news coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.