WWE NXT Preview: TakeOver Go-Home, Three Dusty Cup Semi-Finals Matches
WWE will present the final episode of NXT before TakeOver: Vengeance Day tonight on USA Network.
Three semi-finals matches in the Dusty Cup tournaments will take place. On the women’s side, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon will take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The winners will go on to face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at TakeOver in the finals.
Meanwhile, the two men’s tag matches tonight will determine the finals for Sunday. Those semi-finals matches pit MSK against Legado del Fantasma, and Grizzled Young Veterans against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.
Tonight’s show will also feature the return of Cameron Grimes, who has been recovering from an injury since December.
Lastly, WWE has formally announced Austin Theory vs. Kushida. As noted, Theory says Johnny Gargano will not compete at TakeOver.
We’ll have complete NXT results and news coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
Austin Theory vs KUSHIDA Officially Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA has officially been added to tonight’s episode of WWE NXT (Preview) on the USA Network.
Theory released a video on his Twitter account Tuesday night claiming that Johnny Gargano was injured, and would not be defending his NXT North American Championship against KUSHIDA this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day as originally planned.
The so-called injury, which has not been confirmed by WWE at this point and is believed to be purely storyline driven until we’re told otherwise, was blamed on the backstage brawl between Gargano and KUSHIDA last Wednesday night.
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return to run down this week in wrestling ahead of this Sunday’s big NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day special on the WWE Network.
MSK drops in to discuss their journey to WWE and tonight’s semi-final match against Legado del Fantasma in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Plus, Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez hype their upcoming NXT Women’s Championship match, the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry stops by, Christian discusses his surprise return in the Royal Rumble and more!
Johnny Gargano Pulled From NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day?
Johnny Gargano was scheduled to defend his NXT North American Championship against Kushida this Sunday at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Unfortunately, it seems the match is now off.
In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Austin Theory announced Gargano will not compete at TakeOver. He blamed it on Kushida’s backstage brawl last week.
Theory vs. Kushida is now possible for Wednesday’s NXT or even TakeOver, however nothing has officially been announced.
There’s no word yet on why Johnny Gargano has been pulled. or if a new match will take their place on Sunday. There’s also a chance this is just a storyline development.
TakeOver: Vengeance Day currently has two title matches and two Dusty Cup finals matches on tap.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
