WWE NXT PREVIEW: The Ultimate Cage Fight, Kurt Angle Returns, Who Will Be Charlotte Flair’s Partner?

Here’s what is on deck for tonight’s all new episode of WWE NXT:

MATT RIDDLE AND TIMOTHY THATCHER will settle their score in NXT’s first ever Steel Cage Fight in what will likely be tonight’s main event. Thatcher was announced as the Original Bro’s temporary tag team partner in the absence of Pete Dunne, but the two ended up dropping the NXT Tag Team Championships after their short-lived relationship completely broke down. These two have been enemies on the indies for quite some time, so this should be an absolute knock-down, drag-out FIGHT between two pro strikers. To make things even more interesting, WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee.

THE QUEEN, CHARLOTTE FLAIR, has been working over-time ever since winning the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. In the last week alone she’s faced Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, competed in a triple threat match on Raw, and tonight she will be forced to find a tag team partner for a match against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley, her opponents at the upcoming NXT Takeover: In Your House special.

THE INTERIM NXT CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT continues with the last of the block matches tonight. For real this time. After a three-way in one of the blocks, we’ll see a triple threat match between Drake Maverick, Jake Atlas and KUSHIDA with the winner advancing to the finals. The block winner will meet El Hijo del Fantasma with the winner becoming Interim Champion.

NXT CHAMPION ADAM COLE HAS DEMANDED time with NXT GM William Regal tonight to hash out what exactly will be done about The Velveteen Dream. The Undisputed Era leader has stated that he’ll do whatever it takes to make sure Dream disappears from the black-and-yellow brand forever.

Plus, what’s next for Tommaso Ciampa and Karrios Kross ahead of their match at NXT Takeover: In Your House? Will we hear from NXT North American Champion Keith Lee?

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8PM ET.