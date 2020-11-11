WWE NXT Preview: Toni Storm vs Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano Defends North American Title & More

Announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT:

— NXT Tag Team Title Match: Lorcan & Burch (c) vs. Breezango

— Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez

— Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano will also defend the NXT North American Championship tonight, although he is keeping his super secret opponent close to the vest. Johnny is looking to prove that he can actually successfully defend a WWE title belt after a frustrating history with short title reigns.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.