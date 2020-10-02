WWE NXT Reportedly Moving Locations From NXT Takeover: 31

According to an exclusive report by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE NXT is set to be moving filming locations starting this Sunday.

During his latest media call, Triple H teased the idea that WWE NXT Takeover: 31 would have a unique look, and it appears that a big part of that is the show will be taking place from WWE’s Performance Center.

According to the report, WWE NXT and 205 Live will be moving to the Performance Center for the “foreseeable future,” starting from Sunday. The black and gold brand had previously used Full Sail University, but the brand did initially move to the WWE Performance Center when the pandemic first began due to Full Sail shutting down.

Both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, as well as several PPVs, had previously taken place at the Performance Center as well until WWE moved to the Amway Center, creating the interactive ThunderDome.