WWE NXT Reportedly Suffers A COVID-19 Outbreak

According to reports by Fightful.com and Jon Alba, there has been another COVID-19 outbreak within the WWE NXT roster.

Fightful reported that several classes from the WWE Performance Center were canceled due to the outbreak that has taken place this week. Jon Alba has also added that the outbreak has caused some changes to WWE NXT creative.

He added that some people have reportedly become relaxed with their mask-wearing, in spots where people congregate which has caused concern.

People were testing positive for the virus as recently as this weekend, and it is believed that a WWE PC coach might have spread the virus accidentally.