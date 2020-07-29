WWE NXT Results

July 29th, 2020

IO SHIRAI & TEGAN NOX vs CANDICE LERAE & DAKOTA KAI

Io Shirai makes her way to the ring but before the match can even begin, Dakota Kai attacks her from behind and all four women end up out, brawling before the match officially starts. The official gets things under control and Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae kick things off properly.

Both women end up tagging after an even start and the NXT Women’s Champion takes things up a notch, taking the fight to Dakota Kai, but she responds with a sharp kick to the face of Shirai. Candice then heads in and hits a sharp knee to the back of the head.

Dakota then returns to the ring, hitting a suplex to continue dishing out the punishment. The fight then spills to the outside as Tegan Nox is launched into the stairs by Candice LeRae. Once the women get back into the ring, Nox takes down Candice with a huge headbutt and they both make tags as Io comes in hot.

Shirai is able to take down Kai and then catches her with another kick as LeRae then eats a slap on the apron. Shirai dives back into the ring with a dropkick from the top rope, but it’s only enough to get a two-count. Shirai then drops Kai with a huge German suplex, but as Io tries to go to the top rope, Kai stops her.

The two women brawl on the top turnbuckle as Dakota ends up in the tree of woe as Shirai hits the stomp from the top. LeRae is able to tag in, but Shirai remains in control with a missile dropkick and she follows it up with the bullet train attack and then a suicide dive to the outside on Kai.

With the official distracted, Nox then hits the ring and wipes out Candice with the Shiniest Wizard and Shirai follows it up with a Moonsault for the win.

Winners: Io Shirai & Tegan Nox

PAT MCAFEE – ADAM COLE FALLOUT

Last week, Pat McAfee and Adam Cole had a fallout on the Pat McAfee Show and that is now being recapped on WWE NXT, with the Triple H apology also being showcased.

