Tonight is the go-home edition of WWE NXT heading into this weekend’s WWE NXT Takeover: XXX pay-per-view. Announced for the show is Pat McAfee and Adam Cole having a face-off, as well as the final two qualifying matches for the North American Championship ladder match.

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE NXT Results

August 19th, 2020

Orlando, FL