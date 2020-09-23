Welcome to our live coverage of WWE NXT, airing live on the USA Network. Announced for the show is the first-ever Gauntlet Elimination Match to determine the new number, one contender, for the NXT Championship. As well as that, there will be a battle royal to create a number one contender for Io Shirai as well.

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET

WWE NXT Results

September 23, 2020

Orlando, FL

#1 CONTENDERS BATTLE ROYAL

Tonight’s WWE NXT kicks off with the battle royal to determine who will challenge Io Shirai at the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover event. It is revealed that Tegan Nox was attacked backstage before the match by Candice LeRae, attacking her previously injured knee.

Rhea Ripley gets the first elimination of the night with Jiyah, who is one of the new faces within this match. Raquel Gonzalez matches her by throwing out Raven from the ring. Ellie is then launched out of the ring as Ripley just throws her over the top rope and into the guard ramp.

Ripley follows that up by eliminating Marina Shafir and Gonzalez matches her by throwing out another new name in the match. She then hits another elimination as Gonzalez and Ripley continue to just dominate this match. Ripley hits a big boot to the face of another rookie who tries to launch herself on the top rope.

Catalina then tries to go to the top rope and Gonzalez copies Ripley by simply booting her in the face and out of the ring. Kacy Catanzaro is then seemingly eliminated, but she doesn’t land on her feet and then uses her incredible athleticism to place her feet under the bottom rope and she pulls herself up and back in!

As we return from commercial a few more of the unknown names have gone and yet again Catanzaro is almost eliminated, as she jumps from the plexiglass to the steel stairs. However, as she reaches the stairs, Indi Hartwell kicks her off and yet again Kacy lands on the guard rail.

She then looks to Kayden Carter to pull her back in but she gets eliminated and then carries her into the ring. Finally, Gonzalez and Ripley end up throwing hands to each other and they actually end up eliminating each other as they keep brawling on the outside, having to be pulled apart.

Indi Hartwell tries to eliminate Catanzaro yet again, but this time she swings around the ring post and then throws out Catanzaro herself. Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae then begin working together against Kacy and this time she is eliminated with a running boot to the young wrestler.

The two heels then team up again, this time on Shotzi Blackheart, but she fights back, avoids Kai’s running boot and then dumps her out of the ring. Shotzi then tries to eliminate Candice but she clings to the rope, keeping her dreams alive.

Shotzi hits a reverse slingblade and then gets Candice onto the ring apron, but LeRae fights her way back, only to be rocked by a step-up enziguri. Blackheart then misses with an attack on the ropes and Candice almost eliminates her.

Shotzi fights back and then scales to the top turnbuckle, but LeRae fights back and the two women spill to the apron. Shotzi pulls Candice into the ring apron and she falls onto the steel stairs, but LeRae manages to push off Shotzi with her feet in order to win the match!

Winner: Candice LeRae

BACKSTAGE SEGMENTS

Damian Priest says his Takeover match is huge, he says as good as Johnny is, his reign isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. He says tonight, Austin Theory is a guy whose record isn’t relevant to his talent. However, it sucks to be him because he is going to continue his dominance.

Backstage some of the tag teams are arguing and Fandango comes up with a plan to determine who will become their number one contenders. He explains it in a complex manner, but it appears partners from different teams will have to team up and then win to qualify for a match to become number one contenders?

TOMMASO CIAMPA vs JAKE ATLAS

The two men lock up straight away, but it doesn’t take long for Jake Atlas to start throwing hands against his rival. However, Tommaso Ciampa responds with a huge forearm smash and the two men then begin brawling on the outside, with Atlas getting the best of the situation.

He looks to do what Ciampa previously did to him under the ring, but he runs into the ring and then nails Atlas with a clothesline. He launches Atlas into the turnbuckle but he bounces back and hits a forearm as he continues to fight back against the former NXT Champion.

Atlas nails an up-kick to Ciampa in the corner and he follows it with a kick to the face and then a moonsault to the outside to takeout Ciampa again. Inside the ring, Atlas goes to the top rope and nails the blockbuster but Ciampa kicks out.

Ciampa quickly turns things around though by nailing the Willows Bell, and he goes for the pin but then pulls away. He talks trash to Atlas and then nails the Fairytale Ending and this time he goes for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

