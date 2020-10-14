Welcome to our live coverage of WWE NXT, airing live on the USA Network. Announced for the show tonight is a North American Championship match as Damien Priest faces Dexter Lumis. Plus, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will challenge Undisputed Era in a number one contender’s match.

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET

WWE NXT Results

October 14, 2020

Orlando, FL

#1 CONTENDERS MATCH

UNDISPUTED ERA vs DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN

Interestingly, Adam Cole is absent tonight, with Kyle O’Reilly accompanying his fellow Undisputed Era brothers to the ring tonight, alone. He starts out on the microphone and says Cole has broken ribs due to Ridge Holland and while they didn’t get their hands on Ridge if they did, they would have put him in the hospital just like he is now.

O’Reilly threatens that they will find who is behind all this and make them pay. He then says that they’re going to run this business for a very long time because the second prophecy of gold is starting now.

When the match gets underway, Roderick Strong and Oney Lorcan start out grappling as Lorcan takes control and Danny Burch enters, focusing on the arm and shoulder of Roddy. Strong manages to take it to his corner as Bobby Fish tags in and starts throwing some big chops and strikes.

However, Fish misses with his next attempt and Burch connects with a big kick to the head and then starts focusing on the arm of Bobby, stomping away on the limb. Lorcan then takes down Fish and as Strong tries to get involved, the two men work together to suplex him on top of Fish, adding to his agony.

Lorcan begins throwing some huge uppercuts to Fish as he then does the same to his upper arm, continuing to isolate the area. Fish manages to tag in though, but Lorcan manages to deal with that and starts throwing chops to both men until they respond with a double backdrop.

Undisputed Era takes control, but Lorcan fights back, knocking Fish to the floor as he follows up with a big boot to Strong as he then kicks him away to the turnbuckle. Fish misses wildly with his top rope attack and Burch tags in, wiping out Fish by launching Strong at him.

Burch then powerbombs Roddy, but he manages to kick out just in time. Fish then tries to pull Strong out of the ring but the distraction works and allows Strong to tag out. Fish hits a Samoan Drop straight away though and this time it is Burch kicking out.

Strong then tags back in but Burch starts taking the fight to both men, connecting with a double dropkick from the top rope. Lorcan then re-enters and nails a double blockbuster as Lorcan tags in Burch. They look for a double team but Fish breaks it up.

However, Burch and Lorcan go for double submissions which is broken up by a pinfall attempt. Burch then nails a headbutt to Strong and follows it up with a clubbing blow from behind. They then plant Strong with an excellent double team, but Fish breaks it up.

Fish then pushes Lorcan into Burch, knocking him off the ring apron as Roddy nails a huge knee strike to help Undisputed Era become number one contenders.

Winners: Undisputed Era

MEDICAL UPDATE ON FINN BALOR

A medical update is shared about Finn Balor as it is revealed he did undergo surgery this week. When it comes to the NXT Championship, it is revealed that William Regal has decided to see how Finn recovers in the next few weeks before a firm decision is made.

