Announced for the show tonight is an NXT Tag Team Championship match as Breexango defend against Undisputed Era. Plus, Kushida will face Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream in a triple threat.

WWE NXT Results

October 21, 2020

Orlando, FL

KUSHIDA v TOMMASO CIAMPA vs THE VELVETEEN DREAM

Tonight’s show kicks off with a major triple threat match between three of the biggest names in WWE NXT. This one starts before the bell even rings as The Velveteen Dream attacks Ciampa during his entrance, and he continues that aggression against Kushida.

He throws some big forearms against both men and then launches them out of the ring, continuing to remain in control. Kushida started a comeback, and he hits a senton to his rival, Velveteen Dream before he then sets in his Hoverboard Armbar.

However, this doesn’t take place inside the ring, and while he then locks that in on Ciampa, Dream returns with the Purple Rainmaker. This breaks the hold but doesn’t win him the match and while Kushida ends up fighting back, Ciampa gets back with the Willows Bell but then Ciampa is hit by Dream’s cast. This opens up the chance for Kushida to connect with a bridging German suplex and he steals the win.

Winner: Kushida

EMBER MOON vs JESSI KAMEA

Ember Moon is back in action this week and she takes firm control of this one early on. Ember Moon works a series of submissions until Jessi tries to fight back with a forearm and then a wheel kick. However, Moon hits the MX and then locks in a cross face for a simple win.

Winner: Ember Moon

After the match, Dakota Kai attacks the recently returned Ember Moon, meanwhile, we are quickly rushed backstage as Bobby Fish is shown after having been attacked.

