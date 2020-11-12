Welcome to our live coverage of WWE NXT, airing live on the USA Network. Announced for the show tonight are two major title matches. Johnny Gargano will be defending his North American Title against a mystery opponent, and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango.

WWE NXT Results

November 11, 2020

Orlando, FL

JOHNNY GARGANO SPINS THE WHEEL

Johnny Gargano welcomes us to NXT and the Wheel of Challengers. His love of wheels is continuing, and he has a new one which is full of different names. He recalls how he lost the title in his first defence last time he held this title, and the same thing happened when he was NXT Champion.

Gargano believes he’s cursed. However, tonight, with the help of a special friend…the wheel, he will reverse the curse. The wheel avoids all the big names such as Damian Priest, Pete Dunne, and Kushida and lands on…Leon Ruff.

NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

JOHNNY GARGANO (c) vs LEON RUFF

Leon Ruff trips up at the start and Gargano seemingly is ready to let him get sorted, but instead, he just attacks his challenger. Gargano then takes Ruff into the corner and delivers a huge chop as he starts strutting around, mocking Ruff.

However, Ruff then shows his amazing speed, jumping around the ropes to avoid Gargano, and he follows it up with a big splash into the corner. However, as he looks to follow that up, Gargano runs along with him on the apron and launches Ruff into the steel stairs.

The champion then launches Ruff into the barricade and as he looks up, Damien Priest is stood in the crowd. He mocks Priest but he moves and spooks Gargano. The champion backs into the ring and almost gets caught with a roll-up from Ruff.

The champion doesn’t take kindly to that though and he levels Ruff with a clothesline, following up by throwing Ruffinto the second turnbuckle like a human dart. Johnny then tries to hit a superkick but Leon Ruff avoids it and gets a crucifix pin and BEATS GARGANO!

Winner (and NEW North American Champion): Leon Ruff

JOHNNY GARGANO LOOKS FOR LEON RUFF

After the victory Leon Ruff is backstage and Damien Priest congratulates the champion, as the NXT roster is there applauding him. Priest says that Gargano will be coming back soon looking to kick him in the head, so he gives him the keys to his car and tells him to leave. Gargano then starts on Priest, saying it’s his fault as he pushes him and has to be pulled away by WWE officials. He claims he’d never have made that match because everyone knows…Gargano hates wheels.

NXT CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

SANTOS ESCOBAR (c) vs JAKE ATLAS

Jake Atlas is shown backstage earlier on today as he attacks Joaquin Wilde with a baseball bat, just as he did last week to Mendoza. This is what set up tonight’s title match.

As the match begins the challenger starts out the strongest, nailing Escobar with a dropkick. But he smartly rolls out of the ring and upon their return, Escobar catches Jake with a kick to the head. He smartly transitions into a submission, looking to gain a tap out victory.

Atlas manages to break out of that, only to be dropped back down to the mat immediately. Atlas fires back though and takes the champion down with a massive forearm strike. Atlas then avoids an attack from Mendoza, kicking both him and Wilde.

He grabs the pipe that they tried to use and attacks them both with it before leaping back into the ring to connect with the blockbuster. As the match comes back from commercial, Mendoza and Wilde attack Atlas again, and the official sends them to the back, making this an even match.

Escobar manages to attack Atlas though, stomping away on his challenger in the corner. He follows up with a knee strike in the corner and then takes down Atlas, following up with the Frog Splash. Atlas manages to kick out and he then responds with a nice dropkick.

Atlas keeps up the attack with a German suplex and then another big kick, but Escobar is able to kick out. Atlas heads to the top rope but he gets dumped outside of the ring hard. Santos follows him out and despite Jake trying to fight back, he ends up being sent crashing into the steel stairs.

Atlas fights back and sends Santos out of the ring to the other side, following up with a suicide dive, although he catches his foot on the ropes during his way out. Back in the ring and Atlas gets a couple of near falls with roll-ups, but Escobar then drops him onto the middle rope.

Atlas continues to fight back but he walks straight into a huge kick to the face, but Jake Atlas once again kicks out. Atlas then turns things around with a triple move set, finishing with a standing moonsault and he then goes to the top rope looking for the cartwheel DDT. However, the champion reverses it and hits Legado to retain his title.

Winner (and Still Champion): Santos Escobar

