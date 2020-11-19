Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE NXT Results

November 19, 2020

Orlando, FL

JOHNNY GARGANO SHOOTS ON LEON RUFF

We kick off tonight’s show with the new North American Champion, Leon Ruff! WWE airs a video package until Johnny Gargano demands it gets turned off, claiming Ruff is a pawn in Damian Priest’s game to make him look like a fool.

Gargano claims Leon isn’t a real champion, and he says that tonight the joke is over, and he takes out Ruff with a forearm.

NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

LEON RUFF (c) vs JOHNNY GARGANO

As soon as the bell rings, Johnny Gargano takes the fight to the champion, attacking him in the corner as he then sends Ruff flying with a major Irish whip into the turnbuckle. Gargano then nails a few chops in the corner, but Ruff then rights back with several of his own, showing plenty of fire.

Leon then connects with a nice forearm and then bounces around the ropes to avoid Gargano as he follows up with a kick to the face. The champion then shows great agility, bouncing off the ropes as he then connects with a hurricanrana, sending Gargano out of the ring with a dropkick.

Leon follows that up by jumping on the ropes and flinging himself outside the ring to take out Gargano, but back in the ring, Johnny nails a big clothesline and then runs and throws Ruff like a dart into the second turnbuckle. Gargano then sets up for a superkick but Damian Priest appears on the apron and distracts him, with Ruff going for a roll-up, but Gargano kicks out!

Ruff then rocks Johnny with a big clothesline but misses with his followup attack from the top rope and Gargano then nails his superkick and then a powerbomb. Gargano connects with the One Final Beat and has this match won, but Priest pulls Ruff out of the ring.

He says “sorry kid” and then smashes Ruff with a big forearm which causes a disqualification finish, as Priest helps Ruff to the back with the title around his head.

Winner (by DQ and STILL champion): Leon Ruff

BLINDFOLD MATCH

CAMERON GRIMES vs DEXTER LUMIS

Cameron Grimes starts out complaining that he can’t see, and when he puts the blindfold on he launches himself several times and misses wildly, bumping into the turnbuckle instead. Dexter Lumis stands still for this entire time, however, the referee then accidentally bumps into Grimes, which leads him to think it is Lumis.

He takes out the referee (the former zombie ref) and he attacks him and beats him down. Grimes then takes the blindfold off and tries to sneak up on Lumis, but he seems to know where Grimes is and takes him down several times.

Dexter Lumis then unmasks himself and hits a running bulldog to Grimes as Cameron tries to run away. Lumis chases him and launches Cameron into the barricade and the plexiglass several times. However, as he looks to do it for a fourth time, Grimes jumps up and escapes over the top, running away from Lumis.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

William Regal is backstage questioning Damian Priest and his actions and Leon Ruff then comes in and questions if Priest thinks he is a joke to him. He says if he can’t defend the title then he shouldn’t be champion. Priest says sorry, but Ruff continues questioning him and slaps Priest across the face, to which Regal says it serves him right.

WAR GAMES ANNOUNCEMENT

Shotzi Blackheart is shown backstage building (presumably a tank?) and she reveals that on December 6 it will be NXT WarGames!

KAYDEN CARTER & KACY CATANZARO vs CANDICE LERAE & INDI HARTWELL

Kayden Carter tries to take down Indi Hartwell several times early on, and at her third attempt, she does just that, bringing in Kacy Catanzaro who tries to gain a roll-up victory. The two babyfaces then hit a flurry of offence in a double team, but Kacy sends Indi flying across the ring, into her corner so Candice LeRae can tag in.

LeRae immediately takes control, attacking the back of Kacy, but she is able to tag out and Carter instantly attacks Indi on the ring apron. She then refocuses on Candice and she drops her face-first to the mat as well. Hartwell tries for a cheap shot but Kayden sends her out of the ring as Catanzaro launches herself off the ring apron to attack her.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Carter misses with the kick which allows Candice to take out Kayden with a suplex as Indi Hartwell nails Kacy with a big boot on the outside. Back in the ring, LeRae hits the Wicked Step Sister, stomping down on the back of Kayden, slamming her face-first into the mat to get the win.

Winners: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

(Results continue on the next page…)