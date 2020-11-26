Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CANDICE LERAE vs EMBER MOON

As soon as Ember Moon hits the ring she tries to attack Indi Hartwell, who is accompanying Candice LeRae tonight, but she’s stopped. Moon then tries to start out on the offence as the match begins too, but LeRae is able to run and avoid her, hiding behind the ropes early on.

However, after a quick team talk with Indi, Moon connects with a dropkick which sends her out of the ring, knocking Hartwell in the process. Moon continues the attack and drops Candice onto the announce table before following up with a forearm to Hartwell.

Back in the ring, Ember launches Candice straight back out with a fallaway slam. Candice tries to get away by heading up to the entrance but Ember Moon is there to give chase as she brings her back into the ring. But when they re-enter, Candice is able to take advantage of being in first, beating down the back of Ember.

The two women then seesaw with pinfall attempts, and it results in Moon nailing Candice with a huge kick. However, Candice responds with a clubbing clothesline, showing the aggression that she has as well. The momentum swings again though as Ember connects with a suplex and then nails another big kick.

However, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez then make their presence known, heading down to ringside to get a closer look at the action. Back inside the ring the two women continue to go back and forth, but LeRae manages to take down Ember and lock in the Gargano Escape in the middle of the ring.

Moon is able to reverse out of it, but as she hoists up Candice, she adjusts in mid-air and locks in a sleeper hold, but Moon manages to get herself out of that. Eber then starts lighting up Candice with several kicks as she then charges into the corner.

Moon follows it up with a suplex as she heads to the top rope. However, while that happens, Dakota & Raquel get on the apron to distract the referee as Indi sacrifices herself and takes the Eclipse to save Candice. She then comes back in with a superkick as Candice connects with the Wicked Step Sister.

Winner: Candice LeRae

After the match, the women try to attack Ember, but she roles out of the ring as Toni Storm makes her way down to the ringside area. The two women get ready to hit the ring and fight, but Toni pulls her back! Storm turns heel and destroys Ember, launching her into the steel stairs as she then throws Ember to the wolves.

The other women then just pick the bones, beating down on Moon as Gonzalez plants her to the ring with authority while Toni Storm just laughs.

LEGADO DEL FANTASMA CHAT

Legado Del Fantasma is shown chatting about how they’ve taken the Cruiserweight Title to the main show as they look over the people they’ve beaten so far. Santos Escobar says he’s heard Chris Stallion is the next challenger, and they mock him.