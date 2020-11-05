Welcome to our live coverage of WWE NXT, airing live on the USA Network. Announced for the show tonight is a singles match between Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream as well as Ember Moon facing Dakota Kai.

WWE NXT Results

November 4, 2020

Orlando, FL

EMBER MOON vs DAKOTA KAI W/RAQUEL GONZALEZ

The two women waste no time in locking up straight away, with Ember Moon taking advantage as she takes Dakota Kai on the mat and works in a submission. Dakota tries to shove her away, but that only leads to Moon taking her back down and following up with a senton.

Ember then pulls Dakota Kai through the middle rope in the corner, but Dakota reverses by pulling Moon into the ring post as she then pulls her arm down, using the post for leverage, working on the shoulder. Dakota then continues the attack of the shoulder inside the ring, launching her into the turnbuckles as she then stomps down on the injured area.

Dakota continues to work a submission onto the arm, but Moon uses her strength and powerbombs Dakota as she follows up with some sharp kicks of her own. Ember then uses the ropes to springboard up and kick Dakota in the face. She then spins Dakota on the ring apron and connects with a forearm as she stands on the outside.

Moon then continues the attack, flying the ropes with a suicide dive, but while her first one connects, the second time Kai steps aside and she crashes and burns. Back inside the ring, Ember nails a spine buster, but Dakota is able to kick out.

Dakota Kai then rocks a kick to the head, but Ember bounces back by leaping from the turnbuckles into a codebreaker style move as Kai has to kick out once again. The two women then start slugging out, with Ember goading Dakota in by saying she will give Kai a free shot.

However, it’s all a lie as Ember grabs the arm and then locks in a cross face, but Kai gets out and the two women trade pinfall attempts until Dakota Kai locks in a vicious arm submission, working the injured shoulder again. Ember then starts stomping away at Moon as she trash talks the ex-NXT Women’s Champion.

This just fires up Ember though who starts unloading with slaps, knee strikes and punches, exploding with anger. Ember then nails a big running splash and then a hip toss as she follows up with a running forearm to Kai. Ember then heads to the top rope, but Raquel Gonzalez gets onto the apron to distract her.

This allows Dakota Kai to catch Ember with a kick to the head as she then drops Ember from the top rope, connecting with a volley kick upon Ember’s impact, picking up a big victory.

Winner: Dakota Kai

BACKSTAGE SEGMENTS

Cameron Grimes is shown backstage, getting spooked by the interviewer before insisting he is fine after last week. He keeps checking around but says it only matters about tonight and he’s going to Cave In Kushida, yet he still showcases scared traits.

Shotzi Blackheart is then shown backstage saying that for hosting Halloween Havoc she was allowed to pick her opponent tonight, Toni Storm. She puts over Toni as one of the best and says tonight is a huge test, which is why she chose to face her.

KUSHIDA vs CAMERON GRIMES

Kushida looks to take down Cameron Grimes straight away but he backs off, showing he is still scared. Eventually, Kushida gets hold of Grimes though and brings him to the mat, with Grimes continuously trying to get out of the situation, which Kushida doesn’t allow.

Cameron shows his own mat game skills though, reversing and dominating Kushida. However, he turns it into his own style by stomping on the face of Kushida. Yet Kushida is able to slam Grimes down to the mat off the ropes to lock in the armbar, eventually looking to hyperextend by dropping down to the mat.

Kushida then hits his bulldog with the arm extended and follows with a dropkick. Grimes is able to get to the bottom rope to avoid a submission and as the rope break happens, Grimes takes advantage and kicks his opponent in the face.

Grimes doesn’t quite take advantage though as Kushida once again takes Cameron down to the mat and continues working on the arm. Grimes then smartly attacks the back of Grimes when he looks for another arm submission, and he starts beating down on Kushida, dropping him to the mat.

Grimes continues to attack Kushida in the corner, but he responds with a hip toss into a dropkick. Kushida then connects with a pele kick and he then sends him to the outside with a handspring kick to the face while Grimes is on the ropes.

Kushida manages to connect with a crossbody as he gets back into the ring, but Grimes kicks out. Cameron responds with a big forearm and then a huge powerbomb, but this time it’s Kushida kicking out! Grimes then sets Kushida on the top rope, but he ends up being dropped onto the top rope.

Kushida then grabs the arm of Grimes and snaps it down onto the mat from the top rope as he follows up by kicking the arm again. However, Grimes then charges Kushida into the corner, crushing the referee. Grimes then goes for a pinfall, but when Kushida kicks out, Grimes is sent into the referee once again.

With the referee out, Kushida locks in the Hoverboard finisher, and Grimes taps but nobody is here. After Kushida tries to get the referees attention, Grimes hits a running Spanish Fly and then the referee from his Haunted House match appears.

This freaks Grimes out who runs around the ring acting scared as Kushida then locks in the Hoverboard Lock once again and Grimes taps out.

Winner: Kushida

