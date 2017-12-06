WWE NXT RESULTS LIVE IN PROGRESS – JOIN THE CHAT! ***

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As you see above, it pays to chat with us, as you can do below by either signing into your Disqus account or simply by signing in via Twitter or Facebook. Hang out, follow along NXT with us, refresh the page throughout the show for updated results. The show and results start at 8EST/7CT

WWE NXT Results

December 6th, 2017

Report by Doug Enriquez for ProWrestling.com

Tonight’s show comes again from Full Sail University and it is filled with a party for NEW NXT Champion, Andrade “Cien” Almas. Almas will celebrate his victory over Drew McIntyre and also speak to us about his upcoming opponent for Takeover: Philadelphia.

To find out who that opponent will be, NXT will be holding a series of Qualifying Matches to pave the way for a Fatal 4-Way Match that will determine the new number one contender. First on the list: Kassius Ohno takes on The Velveteen Dream, straight off their matches with Lars Sullivan and Aleister Black, respectively.

Also, we will see Killian Rain take on Trent Seven in the second qualifying match to see who will face the NXT Champion.

Lastly, we will see the newest members of the Raw and Smackdown rosters, Sonya Deville and Ruby Riott will go one on one in a No Holds Barred match that is a rematch from which Riott scored a victory the first time.