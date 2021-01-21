Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC (FIRST ROUND)

KUSHIDA & LEON RUFF vs. THE WAY

Leon Ruff requests to start the match, but Austin Theory wastes no time in dropping him to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Ruff then tries to avoid Theory with his rope jumps, but Theory catches him, only for Ruff to respond with a dropkick as Kushida tags in.

The two men work together to kick away the arms of Theory, and Kushida continues to work on the arm, isolating Austin until a distraction from Johnny Gargano allows Theory to drop his opponent and tag out. The North American Champion comes in aggressively, stomping away on Kushida, but he fires back with several forearms of his own.

Theory then tags back in and nails a massive dropkick straight away and he works the arm of Kushida as Gargano tags back in with the two men dropping Kushida with elbow strikes. Gargano connects with a dropkick to the back of Kushida’s head, and once again Theory returns to action, with frequent tags taking place.

Leon Ruff finally tags in though and he hits a missile dropkick and then another great strike to remain in control. Ruff misses with an attack in the corner, but Gargano pops up on the apron to distract him, with Ruff punching him back down.

However, this allows Theory to take out Ruff with a spinning sit-out powerbomb, but Ruff is able to kick out! Gargano returns to the match and drops Gargano with a swinging neck breaker, but Ruff once again fights out and keeps the match alive.

Ruff manages to send Gargano out of the ring, but Theory is there to stop him from making the tag, only for Ruff to hit an enziguri. But just as he dives to make the tag, Gargano pulls Kushida away. Theory then attacks him from behind and the heels hit a great double team, but Ruff kicks out again.

Theory then sets him up for a powerbomb, but Ruff gets himself to the ropes and launches himself into Theory, hitting a cutter to layout Theory. Both teams tag out and Kushida comes in hot, attacking Gargano until Theory gets involved again.

However, Kushida hits a handspring and takes out Theory with an elbow as he then launches out of the ring to take out Gargano with a DDT to the floor. Back in the ring, Gargano tries to turn things around, but Kushida reverses and locks in an armbar, yet Theory breaks it up.

Kushida launches Theory out of the ring, but Gargano takes control anyway as he brings Theory back in. He plants Kushida down to the mat as Gargano follows up with a superkick, and this time it is Kushida kicking out to keep the match alive.

Gargano then looks to nail a knee to the head, but Ruff appears from behind, knocking Theory out of the ring as he then dives to the outside to keep the attack going. Back in the ring, Kushida catches Gargano with a huge forearm as he then suplexes the champion into the bridge, earning the victory!

Winners: Kushida & Leon Ruff

PETE DUNNE SENDS A MESSAGE TO FINN BALOR

A video package is shown where Pete Dunne says he and Finn Balor are similar, but the difference is he stayed and built an entire brand but as a thank you, he gets compared to Finn. He says he is the real threat to the title and their match is inevitable, and when that day comes, Finn will pass the torch.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Malcolm Bivens is shown outside of William Regal’s office, where he says Tyler Rust is a future North American and NXT Champion. However, Rust comes out of the office and says he got here early and got the match against Bronson Reed. However, Bivens whispers to him that it wasn’t the direction they were going in, but he then snaps out of it and says they have a match to prepare for.

KARRION KROSS vs. ASHANTE ADONIS

Adonis tries to start out catching Karrion Kross with a few strikes, but he just responds by suplexing him and then launching him across the ring. Once again, Kross suplexes Adonis and he then follows it with a huge blow to the back of the neck, and just like that he picks up the victory.

Winner: Karrion Kross

After the match, Karrion Kross heads back to the ring and locks Adonis’ tag team partner, Desmond Troy into the Straight Jacket submission, leaving both men layin.