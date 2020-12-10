Results
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WAR GAMES FALLOUT, WHAT’S NEXT FOR FINN BALOR?
AEW
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS LIVE NOW – STING SPEAKS!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Refresh the page throughout the night for continued coverage! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW Dynamite
December 2, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
(refresh for continued coverage…)
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the road to WWE TLC. This will be the final show at the current ThunderDome at the Amway Center, as construction is currently underway at Tropicana Field. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
December 7, 2020
Randy Orton makes his way to the ring as a long video package airs recapping everything that happened between him, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend over the last few weeks.
Orton claims that he “squashed his moral compass” many years ago and he doesn’t need to wear a mask to let his inner demons out, unlike Bray Wyatt. He promises that at WWE TLC, The Fiend will find out why he’s the most evil, sadistic human being the company has ever seen. But first, tonight he’s going to knock on the door to the Firefly Fun House and see who lets him in…
Wyatt shows up on the tron from the Firefly Fun House. Orton immediately says that he doesn’t want to play games tonight, so Wyatt pitches to a game show where Rambling Rabbit, Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard are the contestants. They’re playing for the decaying corpse of Friendship the Frog. Orton interrupts and challenges Bray Wyatt – not The Fiend – to a match later tonight because he’s sick of him. Yowie Wowie! Wyatt accepts!
Asuka (w/ Lana) vs. Shayna Baszler (w/ Nia Jax)
Nia Jax gives a pep talk to her partner backstage before the match. She claims they are the most feared women’s tag team of all time (the Jumping Bomb Angels would like a word) and at TLC they are going to rip Asuka and Lana limb from limb. Baszler claims she is going to make Asuka’s back look like her front and vice versa. Nia, confused, asked if that means she’ll have boobs on her back.
Asuka immediately shoots in and puts Baszler in a kneebar. Baszler fights back and the two trade submissions at a rapid pace, but Asuka is able to trap her in the kneebar again. After a minute, the “Queen of Spades” manages to break free and deliver a nasty powerbomb, sending Asuka rolling to the outside. She and Lana regroup while Nia comes around the corner to stare them down. Commercial time!
Shayna dominated during the break. We come back to her slapping on the rear naked choke, but Asuka turning it into a pin to break the hold. On the outside, Nia Jax runs around the corner and steamrolls through Lana. She lines up to do it again, but Lana moves out of the way and she goes crashing into the steel steps. Lana jumps off the steps but is caught by an irate Nia, who tries to powerbomb her through the announce table but is instead sent over it with a headscissors. Back in the ring, Asuka rolls up a distracted Baszler for three.
Winner: Asuka
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: WarGames
December 6, 2020
WarGames Match(Results)
Candice LeRae & Toni Storm & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon & Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai
Tommaso Ciampa def. Timothy Thatcher (Results)
Strap Match (Results)
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
North American Title Match (Results)
Leon Ruff (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
WarGames Match (Results)
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee & Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
