WWE NXT Results (12/16): #1 Contender Crowned For NXT Title, Kross Returns To Action, Ripley v Storm
December 16, 2020
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
LEON RUFF & KUSHIDA vs JOHNNY GARGANO & AUSTIN THEORY
Kushida starts things off and he wants to wrestle Johnny Gargano, but he tags out straight away. Kushida wastes no time in bring Theory down to the mat, spinning around him as he follows up with an atomic drop and a knee strike. Leon Ruff then tags in, and he begins kicking the arm away of Theory.
Austin manages to turn things around with a snap suplex, but Ruff then avoids Theory with his agility on the ropes only to be distracted by Gargano as Theory comes charging in with a sharp elbow. The North American Champion then tags in and he continues to attack the former champion.
Gargano talks trash to Kushida and that allows Ruff to connect with a sharp kick as he hits a flurry of offence to his rival. Gargano quickly regains control though, planting Ruff face-first onto the mat as Theory returns to action with some huge chops in the corner.
The heels work together as Gargano stretches out his feet and Theory sends them straight into them. They then look for a double suplex, but Kushida doesn’t allow it, catching Ruff and they follow up with double dropkicks. Kushida then heads out of the ring to take both men down. Ruff looks to follow, but he slips on the top rope which leads to an awkward landing.
Thankfully, he appears to be okay as he plants Theory when they return to the ring, but Theory makes a blind tag and he then dropkicks Ruff from behind, with Gargano launching in through the ropes with a spear on the rebound. Theory then tags back in and continues to isolate Ruff, but he then bounces off the ropes and nails a clothesline and then hits a kick to Gargano to make the tag.
Kushida hits the ring and takes down Gargano, doing the same to Theory with a handspring back elbow. Kushida tries to attack the back of Gargano but Austin gets involved to stop him. However, Kushida targets the arm and then plants Theory down as he follows up with a soccer kick to the arm of Gargano.
Gargano sends Kushida flying to his corner, and Ruff tags in where the two men then hit kicks in tandem in the corner. But after Johnny kicks out of a pinning attempt, he levels Ruff with a big clothesline. Gargano then nails Kushida with a cheap shot, and The Way members work together launching Ruff into the ropes as they both hit superkicks.
Kushida breaks up the pinfall and he and Theory end up on the outside, with Kushida being sent into the barricade, while Ruff connects with a big superkick to Gargano. A blind tag is made though, but Ruff nails a major cutter from the second rope to Gargano, only for him to realize Johnny isn’t legal.
Theory connects with a superkick to the head of Ruff, and he follows up by planting Ruff to the mat, earning the win for his team.
Winners: Austin Theory & Johnny Gargano
TONI STORM IS READY FOR RHEA RIPLEY
We get a video package as Toni Storm claims she ran Rhea Ripley out of NXT UK, and she claims that she knows Rhea better than anyone. Toni says the old version of her respected Rhea, which is why Ripley won at World’s Collide. But this version doesn’t care about that, and she’s going to end this rivalry on her terms.
SHOTZI BLACKHEART INTERVIEW
Shotzi starts out by saying she’s proud of her team at WarGames. However, while WarGames is over, her war against Candice is far from it. Shotzi says she broke Candice’s arm in the cage, and now she is going to break her best friend.
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (12/16): Omega vs. Janela – No DQ, Cody’s Big Announcement, Eddie Addresses His Enemies
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of AEW Dynamite!
Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
ADAM HANGMAN PAGE, JOHN SILVER, & ALEX REYNOLDS vs. MATT HARDY & PRIVATE PARTY
Hangman Page and Marq Quen start the match and Quen bounces off the ropes and tries for a shoulder block, but Page is barely fazed and bounces off the ropes, goes under a clothesline, gets leap frogged, and then moves out of the way of a dropkick for a stalemate.
Quen tags in Matt Hardy and he and Hangman jock for position. Private Party come in to take advantage of Hangman, but Silver & Reynolds come in to even the odds quickly and then Hardy and Party get clotheslined out of the ring!
John Silver comes back in and gets clotheslined by Marq Quen, and then gets a big kick in the face. Quen tags in Isaah Cassidy and the two men nail a wishbone on Silver before trying for a cover, but Silver kicks out. Isaah Cassidy tags in Matt Hardy and he starts to nail Silver with forearms to the back repeatedly before trying for the side effect. Silver counters, but hardy turns it into a sleeper before hitting a neck breaker.
Hardy climbs to the second rope and gives the Hardy symbol before diving onto Silver, but Silver gets up and hits Hardy with a kick before nailing him with a surprise brain buster. Silver tags in Hangman Page and Hardy tags in Cassidy. Page comes in hot and he nails Cassidy with a suplex before jumping onto Hardy on the outside. Page hits Quen with a dropkick, knocking him off the apron and then levels Cassidy in the middle of the ring with a HUGE clothesline. He goes for the cover, but Cassidy is just barely able to kick out.
Quen is tagged in, as is Reynolds and Reynolds is working fast and furious. He gets on the top rope but is surprised with a hurricanrana by Quen into a cutter by Cassidy, hitting the Gin & Juice! Hardy weirdly tags himself in and he goes for the cover and picks up the victory!
Winners: Matt Hardy & Private Party
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
MJF is backstage with the Inner Circle holding a plaque where he was recognized by the New York Times for best segment with the Dinner Debonaire. Jericho looks sour and MJF says that he hears what the people have been saying, which is that he is a much better performer than Chris Jericho, but he tells Jericho that he couldn’t have done it without him. He says that he loves him and he’s his best friend.
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the road to WWE TLC. This will be the first show at the new ThunderDome at the Tropicana Field and will see Bray Wyatt go on a ‘field trip’ with his puppets. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
December 14, 2020
THE DIRT SHEET
The show kicks off with the latest instalment of The Dirt Sheet, as Miz presents ‘The Nightmare Before TLC.’ The Miz tells the story as AJ Styles and John Morrison (dressed as Drew McIntyre in a very Scottish way) act things out. The two men go over the top which angers Miz as he wants to finish the story.
It ends with Miz claiming AJ Styles will be WWE Champion at the end of WWE TLC. He also adds that if Drew manages to win, he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank. Eventually, Sheamus makes his way out to finish that car-crash of an opening segment.
Sheamus says while they all run their mouths, he prepares to fight. AJ tells Sheamus that if he’s not going to be part of the solution he will be the problem and Sheamus says he prefers that. AJ backs into the corner and throws a Christmas tree at him, he gets out of the ring, but Sheamus launches a present into AJ’s head. That was bad.
AJ STYLES vs SHEAMUS
After that opening, we are getting down to business as Sheamus starts out in control of this one, planting AJ down to the mat. However, Styles runs out around the outside and when they get back into the ring he manages to attack Sheamus, but he reverses things with a huge Irish whip across the ring.
Once again though, Styles takes Sheamus out of the ring and that leads to him getting caught in the ropes as AJ unloads with chops and kicks. When Sheamus tries to get back in, he responds well by tossing Styles across the ring to showcase his power.
The match spills to the outside again as Sheamus looks to set up a powerbomb on the outside, however, Omos ends up plucking AJ off Sheamus and setting him down. When the match returns from commercial, AJ is in charge and working the leg of Sheamus, weakening the area for a possible Calf Crusher.
Sheamus gets himself out of the submission with a series of elbow attacks, but AJ immediately goes back to the knee. Sheamus manages to get a counter with an Irish curse backbreaker, but that does just as much damage to Sheamus’ knee as AJ’s back.
Sheamus follows up with several clubbing blows and then a fallaway slam. Once again, he uses his injured knee as a weapon, hitting the pump knee, and he immediately falls down. Sheamus actually goes into a cover, but AJ kicks out and then sends Sheamus outside the ring again.
He stares down Omos but when they get back in Sheamus hits his 10 beats of the Bodhran and then leaps off the top rope to take down Styles yet again. AJ reveres and manages to lock in the Calf Crusher, but Sheamus is able to break up the submission by grabbing the ropes.
AJ then looks for the Styles Clash, but Sheamus reverses and connects with White Noise. Sheamus then picks up AJ and climbs to the second rope, but AJ wriggles away and chops at the leg to drop him, quickly following up with a roll-up putting pressure on the injured leg to secure the victory.
Winner: AJ Styles
After the match, AJ talks trash to Sheamus and the Celtic Warrior reaches out to attack him, but Omos stops him and traps his legs within the ropes. Sheamus is left hanging onto the floor as Omos gets AJ a chair as he beats down on Sheamus’ mid-section and injured knee.
NJPW
NJPW Super J-Cup Results: Chris Bey, ACH, Lio Rush & More Clash In One-Night Tournament
NJPW Super J-Cup Results
December 12, 2020
Brought to you by the NJPW of America crew for the very first time, the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament took place this Saturday featuring some of the best junior heavyweight stars from multiple promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
Chris Bey def. Clark Connors in 9:36 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Solid opening match. Bey won with the Art of Finesse. Because this show aired two hours after IMPACT Final Resolution started, this match ended just before Bey challenged Rich Swann for the world title on a different app.
ACH def. TJP in 9:52 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Tons of counters based around the idea that these two were very familiar with each other. ACH got the win with a 450 splash.
Blake Christian def. Rey Horus in 12:00 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Big win here for Christian. The win makes sense as he’s had a good spot on NJPW STRONG with the U.S. crew but he was still advertised as the GCW guy and beat a Ring of Honor guy. Tremendous match. Christian likely broke his nose legitimately and bled heavily through the second half of the match. He did some insane stuff including what I can only describe as an inverted Spanish Fly.
El Phantasmo def. Lio Rush in 15:16 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. A few layers to this. ELP was rusty after being gone a long time (not actually rusty just playing it up that way) and Rush controlled a lot of the action. Both guys went all out. Rush did an awesome moonsault on the outside at one point. ELP won last year’s Super J-Cup and he’s basically the Bullet Club a-hole that will blatantly cheat whenever it suits him with no regard to New Japan traditions or customs. You know, like not cheating in a prestigious tournament. After a great match, ELP shoved Rush into the ref, gave him a low blow and stole the win.
Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def. Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero in 12:49. Limelight got the win for his team, continuing to build momentum.
ACH def. Chris Bey in 8:27 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Bey targeted ACH’s back after he banged it up in the first round. ACH ended up countering the Art of Finesse with a German suplex and hit a 450 to win a quick match.
El Phantasmo def. Blake Christian in 7:24 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Blake looked like hell. His face was swollen and he had to wear a strip on his nose. ELP of course punched him in the face and went after his nose as much as humanly possible and won with a superkick.
Hikuleo & KENTA def. Kevin Knight & Ren Narita in 10:02. Knight makes his debut here as a last minute replacement for the injured Karl Fredericks. This was also Hikuleo’s return after a long period off, and Narita’s return as he’s been on expedition and is now with the U.S. crew. KENTA tapped the new guy out with a Boston Crab.
El Phantasmo def. ACH in 16:11 to win the 2020 Super J-Cup. Good match. 16 minutes feels a bit longer when the other matches are kept relatively short, and they ran a pre-match angle which helped as well. ELP attacked ACH during his entrance and DESTROYED THE J-CUP by attacking him with it. ELP did Bullet Club leader moves during the match just to be “that guy”, including a Styles Clash and a V-Trigger, which he called out by name while doing it. ACH went for the 450 twice but couldn’t get it. ELP threw him into the ref, hit a low blow, but this time only got a nearfall. He finished it off with a superkick and the CR2 to win the cup.
ELP grabbed the broken remnants of his shattered trophy and celebrated his second consecutive Super J-Cup victory. Naomichi Marufuji and Jushin Thunder Liger are the only other two-time winners.
ELP continued to destroy the trophy and spat on the golden jacket that comes with winning the tournament. He laid claim to the junior heavyweight division and challenged the only man currently standing in his path, the winner of the Best of the Super Jr., Hiromu Takahashi. We have a challenge for Wrestle Kingdom!
