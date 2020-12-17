Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

LEON RUFF & KUSHIDA vs JOHNNY GARGANO & AUSTIN THEORY

Kushida starts things off and he wants to wrestle Johnny Gargano, but he tags out straight away. Kushida wastes no time in bring Theory down to the mat, spinning around him as he follows up with an atomic drop and a knee strike. Leon Ruff then tags in, and he begins kicking the arm away of Theory.

Austin manages to turn things around with a snap suplex, but Ruff then avoids Theory with his agility on the ropes only to be distracted by Gargano as Theory comes charging in with a sharp elbow. The North American Champion then tags in and he continues to attack the former champion.

Gargano talks trash to Kushida and that allows Ruff to connect with a sharp kick as he hits a flurry of offence to his rival. Gargano quickly regains control though, planting Ruff face-first onto the mat as Theory returns to action with some huge chops in the corner.

The heels work together as Gargano stretches out his feet and Theory sends them straight into them. They then look for a double suplex, but Kushida doesn’t allow it, catching Ruff and they follow up with double dropkicks. Kushida then heads out of the ring to take both men down. Ruff looks to follow, but he slips on the top rope which leads to an awkward landing.

Thankfully, he appears to be okay as he plants Theory when they return to the ring, but Theory makes a blind tag and he then dropkicks Ruff from behind, with Gargano launching in through the ropes with a spear on the rebound. Theory then tags back in and continues to isolate Ruff, but he then bounces off the ropes and nails a clothesline and then hits a kick to Gargano to make the tag.

Kushida hits the ring and takes down Gargano, doing the same to Theory with a handspring back elbow. Kushida tries to attack the back of Gargano but Austin gets involved to stop him. However, Kushida targets the arm and then plants Theory down as he follows up with a soccer kick to the arm of Gargano.

Gargano sends Kushida flying to his corner, and Ruff tags in where the two men then hit kicks in tandem in the corner. But after Johnny kicks out of a pinning attempt, he levels Ruff with a big clothesline. Gargano then nails Kushida with a cheap shot, and The Way members work together launching Ruff into the ropes as they both hit superkicks.

Kushida breaks up the pinfall and he and Theory end up on the outside, with Kushida being sent into the barricade, while Ruff connects with a big superkick to Gargano. A blind tag is made though, but Ruff nails a major cutter from the second rope to Gargano, only for him to realize Johnny isn’t legal.

Theory connects with a superkick to the head of Ruff, and he follows up by planting Ruff to the mat, earning the win for his team.

Winners: Austin Theory & Johnny Gargano

TONI STORM IS READY FOR RHEA RIPLEY

We get a video package as Toni Storm claims she ran Rhea Ripley out of NXT UK, and she claims that she knows Rhea better than anyone. Toni says the old version of her respected Rhea, which is why Ripley won at World’s Collide. But this version doesn’t care about that, and she’s going to end this rivalry on her terms.

SHOTZI BLACKHEART INTERVIEW