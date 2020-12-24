Results
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: A VERY GARGANO CHRISTMAS, BRONSON REED RETURNS, MORE!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
December 21, 2020
Charlotte Flair kicks off the night to a great reaction from the pre-recorded audience track. Asuka is out next. She says that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were not ready for Asuka last night at WWE TLC, and they were definitely not ready for her surprise tag team partner.
Shayna and Nia waste no time coming out and throwing around demands, making excuses for losing. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke follow and don’t want to hear it, throwing their hats into the ring as the next challengers. The new champions basically convinced them to fight each other to sort it out.
NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE
Asuka and Charlotte are on commentary here. Coming back from commercial, Nia Jax is in complete control of Mandy, stomping on her back and beating her up in the corner. Shayna tags in and does the same, dropping knees to the back. She knocks Dana off the apron but turns around into elbow strikes and a suplex from Mandy.
Asuka keeps cheering for her “Sexy Muscle Friends” throughout the match, which is legitimately popping Charlotte. Brooke surprises everyone with some great offense on Shayna including a moonsault and a diving senton. Nia pulls her out of the ring to save her partner. Shayna tries to break Dana’s elbow, Dana rolls her up for a nearfall, only to get caught in the rear naked choke. It’s over.
Winners: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
The winners stare down the champions from the ring after the match. Dana and Mandy dropkick Shayna off the apron then work together to dump Nia over the ropes, sending a statement of their own.
Backstage The Hurt Business sees a random guy wearing a New Day t-shirt and bully him for making poor decisions. They rip off his t-shirt and force him to put some Hurt Business merch on.
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE TLC

December 20, 2020
While you wait check out our editorials on possible tag team partners for Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, as well as wild speculation on possible matches that could be added to tonight’s match card.
WWE TLC
December 20, 2020
WWE Kickoff Show 8-Man Tag Team Match (Results)
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Otis & Chad Gable def. Sami Zayn & King Corbin & Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
TLC Match for the WWE Championship (Results)
Drew McIntyre (c) def. AJ Styles & The Miz (MITB Cash-In)
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match (Results)
Sasha Banks (c) def. Carmella
Raw Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def. The New Day (c)
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c)
TLC Match for the Universal Championship (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match (Results)
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
ROH Final Battle Results (2020): Rush vs Brody King, Jonathan Gresham vs Flip Gordon & More
ROH Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World TV Title #1 Contender’s Match
Tony Deppen def. Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG
Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams def. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) & Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain
Rey Horus def. Dalton Castle
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. The Righteous
If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract
Danhausen def. Brian Johnson via DQ
ROH World Television Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain
Shane Taylor def. Jay Briscoe
ROH Pure Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Flip Gordon to retain
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
RUSH (c) def. Brody King to retain
There were a few angles on the show. Shane Taylor Promotions were offered the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles via forfeit because Bandido and Flamita were pulled from the show due to Ring of Honor’s strict COVID-19 precautions, which have been heavily praised by talent. Taylor refused the belts and told the MexiSquad to hang on to them so they could win them legitimately when the time comes.
RUSH retained the world title through less than reputable means in the main event, after his brother Dragon Lee distracted the referee. Their father, La Bestia del Ring, then made a surprise appearance attacking Brody King with a steel chair. The pay-per-view ended with The Foundation, which holds the Pure and tag titles, standing on the stage staring down the present members of La Faccion Ingobernable, which holds the world and TV titles.
