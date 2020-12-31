Results
Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs Bronson Reed | Breezango vs Grizzled Young Vets
WWE NXT Results
December 30, 2020
Orlando, FL
WWE NXT pays tribute to Luke Harper at the start of the show with a match graphic, just at WWE did on Monday for WWE Raw.
ISAIAH ‘SWERVE’ SCOTT vs BRONSON REED
Bronson Reed starts out in control, quickly taking down Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, but the cruiserweight works well to turn things around into an arm submission. Reed uses one arm to power out and he then clotheslines Scott over the top ropes before leaping off the ring apron to take him down again.
Scott turns things around himself though by goading in Reed and he then nails a couple of pump kicks. He then stomps away on the knee before leaping off the second rope to attack the back of Reed. Bronson connects with a few clubbing blows in the corner, but Scott is able to rock him with an uppercut as he follows up with another sharp kick to the knee and then the flat liner.
Scott continues to target the knees, but he then simply gets squashed when Reed just drops on top of him. He follows up with a few forearms and then a big splash in the corner, with Reed planting him with a Chokeslam after that, but Isaiah is able to kick out.
Scott catches Bronson with a headbutt, but that just angers the big man who charges into Scott, as he follows up with a senton. Bronson Reed then heads to the top rope and he connects with the Tsunami.
Winner: Bronson Reed
‘Breakout Star Of The Year’ Award Result
William Regal is shown backstage letting us know the winner of the NXT End Of Year Awards for ‘Breakout Star Of The Year.’ The nominees were as follows:
- Pat McAfee
- Damien Priest
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Cameron Grimes
- Dexter Lumis
- Timothy Thatcher
- Raquel Gonzalez
- Santos Escobar
- Ilja Dragunov
The winner is: Shotzi Blackheart.
Shotzi is then shown as she reflects on her 2020, admitting it’s been a wild dream of a year.
BREEZANGO vs GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS
Breezango are out with black armbands on for Luke Harper as Tyler Breeze kicks things off with James Drake, working the arm of the Englishman to start out in control. Fandango tags in and he continues working the arm as well as he then drops Drake with a shoulder tackle.
*It is returned that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks.*
Drake manages to turn the tide against Breeze after he tags back in, dropping him with a power slam and he then attacks the back with a sharp knee to the spine. Fandango tags in and immediately takes down both of his opponents as he goes to work the midsection of Zack Gibson.
Gibson gets hung up on the ropes and Breezango follows it with double boots to the head, but as Breeze sends Gibson to Fandango, Zack turns it around by attacking him. However, Breeze then sends him to the floor and while they’re both stood there, Fandango launches himself off the steel structure to take them out.
Despite the impressive move, it is Fandango that comes out hurting with a knee problem, which Gibson attacks, dragging him from the top rope, knee-first. Breeze manages to make the tag though and he comes out on fire, hitting splashes in the corner.
Drake makes a blind tag, but Breeze is ready as he sends him and Gibson over the top rope. However, they then work together to take out Breeze, but as he goes for the tag back in the ring, Gibson pulls him off and into the steel steps. However, Breeze keeps fighting, but it’s not enough in the end as GYV get the win with Ticket To Ride.
Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans
Xia Li & Boa Update | Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne
‘NXT TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR’ AWARD
Here are the nominees
- Undisputed Era
- Breezango
- Imperium
- Gallus
- Legarda Del Fantasma
- Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
Winner: Undisputed Era. Adam Cole and the group are shown bragging backstage as Cole reveals that he and Roderick Strong are entering the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic together.
XIA LI & BOAT CONTINUE TRAINING
Once again Boa and Xia Li are shown training as they’re no longer being punished, but instead, they’re thriving. They end up getting marked by the mysterious figure who then blows smoke at them as the curtains are opened and the lights come in for the first time. They’re guided out with the mystery figure, and a tease for next week is shown.
MERCEDES MARTINEZ vs VALENTINA FROZ
Mercedes Martinez quickly smashes her opponent with a stiff forearm as she then slams her to the mat as Martinez pushes down on her opponent on the ring ropes.
Valentina tries to fight back, but Martinzes quickly ends that with a spine buster as she talks trash to her. Martinez hits the air raid crash and just like that, this one is over.
Winner: Mercedes Martinez
NXT Women’s & Men’s Superstar Of The Year Awards
It’s no time to learn about our WWE NXT Women’s Superstar Of The Year is…
- Rhea Ripley
- Io Shirai
- Candice LeRae
- Dakota Kai
- Kay Lee Ray
- Tegan Nox
The winner is: Io Shirai
- Finn Balor
- Adam Cole
- Johnny Gargano
- Keith Lee
- WALTER
- Tommaso Ciampa
The winner is: Adam Cole
He is then shown backstage where he reflects on the things he has done this year, saying he couldn’t do it without his Undisputed Brothers by his side.
RODERICK STRONG vs PETE DUNNE
Roderick Strong starts out this match on control, taking down Pete Dunne several times as he lights up the Briserweight with several massive chops. Dunne finally manages to get a reversal in as he starts working on the rings with his trademark moves.
Strong then gets launches out of the ring and Dunne follows it up with an aggressive kick to the outside, but back in the ring, Strong connects with a backbreaker for the first time. He then swings his legs through the ropes and kicks Dunne out of the ringside area.
Despite that, back in the ring, Pete Dunne launches Roddy face-first into the turnbuckles as he bounces back with Dunne quickly locking in a submission, stretching Strong out. Dunne then tries to pick up the pace again, bouncing off the ropes, but Strong stops him in his tracks with an unbelievable dropkick.
The two men then fight up to their feet and go back and forth with punches, but Strong dominates with several big clotheslines and then a running knee in the corner. Strong then hits his combination uppercuts as he bounces off the ropes repeatedly.
Strong then hits a half nelson slam onto the ring apron as he continues to try put Dunne down, and while Pete does lock in a triangle submission once again in the ring, Roddy responds with an amazing backbreaker. The Bruiserweight then manages to get on top again by just stomping away on Strong’s head and he then snaps the fingers and connects with Bitter End.
Winner: Pete Dunne
