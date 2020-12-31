Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE NXT pays tribute to Luke Harper at the start of the show with a match graphic, just at WWE did on Monday for WWE Raw.

ISAIAH ‘SWERVE’ SCOTT vs BRONSON REED

Bronson Reed starts out in control, quickly taking down Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, but the cruiserweight works well to turn things around into an arm submission. Reed uses one arm to power out and he then clotheslines Scott over the top ropes before leaping off the ring apron to take him down again.

Scott turns things around himself though by goading in Reed and he then nails a couple of pump kicks. He then stomps away on the knee before leaping off the second rope to attack the back of Reed. Bronson connects with a few clubbing blows in the corner, but Scott is able to rock him with an uppercut as he follows up with another sharp kick to the knee and then the flat liner.

Scott continues to target the knees, but he then simply gets squashed when Reed just drops on top of him. He follows up with a few forearms and then a big splash in the corner, with Reed planting him with a Chokeslam after that, but Isaiah is able to kick out.

Scott catches Bronson with a headbutt, but that just angers the big man who charges into Scott, as he follows up with a senton. Bronson Reed then heads to the top rope and he connects with the Tsunami.

Winner: Bronson Reed

‘Breakout Star Of The Year’ Award Result

William Regal is shown backstage letting us know the winner of the NXT End Of Year Awards for ‘Breakout Star Of The Year.’ The nominees were as follows:

Pat McAfee

Damien Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov

The winner is: Shotzi Blackheart.

Shotzi is then shown as she reflects on her 2020, admitting it’s been a wild dream of a year.

BREEZANGO vs GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS

Breezango are out with black armbands on for Luke Harper as Tyler Breeze kicks things off with James Drake, working the arm of the Englishman to start out in control. Fandango tags in and he continues working the arm as well as he then drops Drake with a shoulder tackle.

*It is returned that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks.*

Drake manages to turn the tide against Breeze after he tags back in, dropping him with a power slam and he then attacks the back with a sharp knee to the spine. Fandango tags in and immediately takes down both of his opponents as he goes to work the midsection of Zack Gibson.

Gibson gets hung up on the ropes and Breezango follows it with double boots to the head, but as Breeze sends Gibson to Fandango, Zack turns it around by attacking him. However, Breeze then sends him to the floor and while they’re both stood there, Fandango launches himself off the steel structure to take them out.

Despite the impressive move, it is Fandango that comes out hurting with a knee problem, which Gibson attacks, dragging him from the top rope, knee-first. Breeze manages to make the tag though and he comes out on fire, hitting splashes in the corner.

Drake makes a blind tag, but Breeze is ready as he sends him and Gibson over the top rope. However, they then work together to take out Breeze, but as he goes for the tag back in the ring, Gibson pulls him off and into the steel steps. However, Breeze keeps fighting, but it’s not enough in the end as GYV get the win with Ticket To Ride.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans

Xia Li & Boa Update | Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne

‘NXT TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR’ AWARD

Here are the nominees

Undisputed Era

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legarda Del Fantasma

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Winner: Undisputed Era. Adam Cole and the group are shown bragging backstage as Cole reveals that he and Roderick Strong are entering the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic together.

XIA LI & BOAT CONTINUE TRAINING

Once again Boa and Xia Li are shown training as they’re no longer being punished, but instead, they’re thriving. They end up getting marked by the mysterious figure who then blows smoke at them as the curtains are opened and the lights come in for the first time. They’re guided out with the mystery figure, and a tease for next week is shown.

MERCEDES MARTINEZ vs VALENTINA FROZ

Mercedes Martinez quickly smashes her opponent with a stiff forearm as she then slams her to the mat as Martinez pushes down on her opponent on the ring ropes.

Valentina tries to fight back, but Martinzes quickly ends that with a spine buster as she talks trash to her. Martinez hits the air raid crash and just like that, this one is over.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

NXT Women’s & Men’s Superstar Of The Year Awards

It’s no time to learn about our WWE NXT Women’s Superstar Of The Year is…

Rhea Ripley

Io Shirai

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Kay Lee Ray

Tegan Nox

The winner is: Io Shirai