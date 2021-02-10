Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC SEMI-FINALS

MSK vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA

Joaquin Wilde starts out the match in control of Wes Lee, working the arm with some mat-based wrestling, however, Lee quickly picks up the pace with a big kick and Nash Carter comes in as he charges into Wilde in the corner with a nod to X-Pac.

Wilde tries to work the arm of Carter, but he is smart enough to get out of it, sending him across the ring which allows Raul Mendoza to tag in. Wes Lee returns as well though, with MSK hitting a couple of fast-paced strikes, finishing with Carter connecting with a stomp.

The heels are able to quickly turn things around though and they make constant tags, hitting running clotheslines into the corner back and forth, following it with a double suplex as Mendoza then bounces his partner off the top rope and back onto Lee.

However, Lee is able to then fall to his partner and Carter catches Mendoza with a knee strike to the jaw. Wilde tags in and gets launched into the air as he dropkicks Carter to the floor and then takes out Lee on the apron for good measure.

Carter connects with a strike when they get back into the ring and Wes Lee is able to tag in and nail a massive jumping spin kick to the face of Mendoza. Wilde then gets sent out as well and Carter flips in the air, being pushed as he does so to land on his opponents. Lee then follows that by launching himself over the top rope to attack them yet again.

Mendoza responds with a strike of his own though and he then walks the top rope to hit a missile dropkick, as Wilde hits a reverse hurricanrana. Mendoza then takes out Lee again, but Carter breaks up the pinfall just in time. Mendoza then puts him on his shoulders as Wilde bounces off him to flip to try and hit Wes Lee, but he gets his knees up and goes for a roll-up, only for Mendoza to throw Carter at him.

They then aim for a double team, but Carter pulls Mendoza out of the ring as Wilde eats a kick to the face and MSK hit an impressive double team to advance to the finals.

Winners: MSK

VIDEO PACKAGE

WWE shows a video package for Mercedes Martinez as she hypes up her upcoming NXT Women’s Championship match this Sunday. She says winning this title is why she came back, adding that Toni Storm is just a little girl.

XIA LI vs.

Before the match happens, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter are shown at ringside trying to talk to Xia Li, but Boa is stopping them. The distraction opens up a chance for her opponent to attack, but that doesn’t work out, and she quickly takes her down with a couple of strong strikes.

Li follows it up with a sharp kick to the back and then connects with her spinning kick to the face to finish the match.

Winner: Xia Li

After the match, Xia continues attacking her opponent which leads to Kacy and Kayden trying to talk to her. However, Kayden then heads up the ramp to Tian Sha who is sat on the chair, but she just totally ignores her and Xia Li come from behind and launches Carter off the ramp to the floor.

Both Boa and Xia then talk to Tian Sha but she ends up choking Boa while Xia Li goes on to attack Kacy Catanzaro, dropping her with a spinning kick as well, an

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Backstage William Regal is interviewed, but he says he has some important business and when he goes into his office, Scarlett is waiting. She says she is here because if he comes it won’t be good. She says times up for Escobar, next week. William Regal agrees and makes the match for next week.