Results
WWE NXT Results (2/10): Dusty Cup Continues, Cameron Grimes Returns, Takeover Go-Home Show
WWE NXT Results
February 10, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC SEMI-FINALS
MSK vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA
Joaquin Wilde starts out the match in control of Wes Lee, working the arm with some mat-based wrestling, however, Lee quickly picks up the pace with a big kick and Nash Carter comes in as he charges into Wilde in the corner with a nod to X-Pac.
Wilde tries to work the arm of Carter, but he is smart enough to get out of it, sending him across the ring which allows Raul Mendoza to tag in. Wes Lee returns as well though, with MSK hitting a couple of fast-paced strikes, finishing with Carter connecting with a stomp.
The heels are able to quickly turn things around though and they make constant tags, hitting running clotheslines into the corner back and forth, following it with a double suplex as Mendoza then bounces his partner off the top rope and back onto Lee.
However, Lee is able to then fall to his partner and Carter catches Mendoza with a knee strike to the jaw. Wilde tags in and gets launched into the air as he dropkicks Carter to the floor and then takes out Lee on the apron for good measure.
Carter connects with a strike when they get back into the ring and Wes Lee is able to tag in and nail a massive jumping spin kick to the face of Mendoza. Wilde then gets sent out as well and Carter flips in the air, being pushed as he does so to land on his opponents. Lee then follows that by launching himself over the top rope to attack them yet again.
Mendoza responds with a strike of his own though and he then walks the top rope to hit a missile dropkick, as Wilde hits a reverse hurricanrana. Mendoza then takes out Lee again, but Carter breaks up the pinfall just in time. Mendoza then puts him on his shoulders as Wilde bounces off him to flip to try and hit Wes Lee, but he gets his knees up and goes for a roll-up, only for Mendoza to throw Carter at him.
They then aim for a double team, but Carter pulls Mendoza out of the ring as Wilde eats a kick to the face and MSK hit an impressive double team to advance to the finals.
Winners: MSK
VIDEO PACKAGE
WWE shows a video package for Mercedes Martinez as she hypes up her upcoming NXT Women’s Championship match this Sunday. She says winning this title is why she came back, adding that Toni Storm is just a little girl.
XIA LI vs.
Before the match happens, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter are shown at ringside trying to talk to Xia Li, but Boa is stopping them. The distraction opens up a chance for her opponent to attack, but that doesn’t work out, and she quickly takes her down with a couple of strong strikes.
Li follows it up with a sharp kick to the back and then connects with her spinning kick to the face to finish the match.
Winner: Xia Li
After the match, Xia continues attacking her opponent which leads to Kacy and Kayden trying to talk to her. However, Kayden then heads up the ramp to Tian Sha who is sat on the chair, but she just totally ignores her and Xia Li come from behind and launches Carter off the ramp to the floor.
Both Boa and Xia then talk to Tian Sha but she ends up choking Boa while Xia Li goes on to attack Kacy Catanzaro, dropping her with a spinning kick as well, an
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Backstage William Regal is interviewed, but he says he has some important business and when he goes into his office, Scarlett is waiting. She says she is here because if he comes it won’t be good. She says times up for Escobar, next week. William Regal agrees and makes the match for next week.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/9): Good Brothers Defend, Kimber Lee vs ODB, Final Stop Before No Surrender
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 9, 2021
— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Josh Alexander & Suicide & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack def. Ace Austin & Blake Christian & Chris Bey & Shawn Daivari. Trey got the win for his team. After the match Sami Callihan showed up on the tron and continued to torment him, threatening to cost him the Triple Threat Revolver this Saturday at No Surrender.
— Kimber Lee def. ODB. A good short match to showcase the returning ODB in the best light possible. Jazz and Jordynne Grace came out at the end to counter interference from Deonna Purrazzo and Susan, but Lee snuck out a small package to win.
— Deonna and Kimber Lee celebrated their win backstage, but Susan scolded them for all the chaos and mismanagement. She demanded to speak to the manager and stormed off to find Scott D’Amore.
— Cousin Jake came out and addressed the option of joining Violence By Design. Eric Young cut him off and said his time was up, and wanted an answer. Jake took off his vest and teased joining the group, but instead said he would stand for “something… Jake Something!” VBD attacked him but Deaner stopped them from trapping his neck in a chair because he wants to face his cousin one-on-one at No Surrender.
— Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows cut a promo on Chris Sabin and James Storm. They talked about Beer Money, America’s Most Wanted and the Motor City Machine Guns calling them all great tag teams, but not as great as the Good Brothers.
— Neveah def. Kiera Hogan via DQ. Last week Havok pinned Tasha Steelz. The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions are having a rough time. The ref called for the DQ after Steelz interfered.
— XXXL brought out Tenille Dashwood because they promised never to hit a woman, but something needed to be done about Rosemary. Kaleb with a K challenged anyone in The Decay to a match. Rosemary and Crazzy Steve came out and revealed their surprise new member… Black Taurus!
— Black Taurus def. Kaleb. Complete squash match. If you’re not familiar with Black Taurus you’re going to absolutely love him.
— Announced for No Surrender:
- No DQ match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner
- Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & ODB & Jazz
- Six-Person Tag Team Match: XXXL & Tenille Dashwood vs. The Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)
— IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (c) retained over Chris Sabin & James Storm via DQ. Standard tag team match with Private Party coming out with Matt Hardy at the end to blatantly break up a pinfall.
— Scott D’Amore cut off Private Party’s celebrate and told them the match at No Surrender is now a triple threat for the tag team titles.
— Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer came out and signed the contract for their IMPACT world title match at No Surrender. Dreamer cut a passionate promo about always fighting for the industry and even though he might not be the youngest or most deserving guy he wanted to win the title to have the power to keep fighting for the business. Moose came out and was pissed at not getting the title shot Swann promised him, but is not allowed to get involved because D’Amore threatened to suspend him. He promised to beat whoever wins at No Surrender.
Results
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to compete against his former rival, Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans is set to face-off with Charlotte Flair. Live coverage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
February 8, 2021
SHANE MCMAHON RETURNS!
WWE Raw kicks off with Adam Pearce who welcomes back…Shane McMahon! Shane says he is here to make a blockbuster announcement about the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber, as it is confirmed that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Chamber itself.
Shane then asks Adam who the five opponents are, with Pearce confirming they’re all former World Champions
- Randy Orton
- Jeff Hardy
- AJ Styles
- The Miz
- Sheamus
Shane then puts over Adam and the work he has done, saying it was a great idea by him as Pearce looks a little confused. AJ Styles then appears and says Pearce is doing an amazing job, claiming that the odds of Drew losing the title are phenomenal.
Styles tells Pearce he always thought he was a bit of a dumbass, but he says that’s neither here nor there. He then says tonight he’s going to give us a snippet of what will happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber.
Shane is then shown leaving as Drew McIntyre bumps into him and says he would’ve appreciated a little heads up. Drew thought he was going one on one with Sheamus, but Shane says he needed something big, and there’s nothing bigger than him defending the title inside the Chamber, as can prove he is a fighting champion.
JEFF HARDY vs. AJ STYLES w/OMOS
AJ Styles starts out in control, but Jeff Hardy then sends him into the corner and hits several tackles into AJ’s midsection, however, AJ responds with a shoulder tackle in the corner of his own. Jeff hits a back body drop and then smashes AJ’s face into several of the top turnbuckles.
Jeff drops AJ face-first onto the mat once again and then continues his attack in the corner. However, when Hardy leaps over AJ’s head, he appears to tweak his knee, which forces him to the outside. But with Jeff trying to shake of his injury, AJ comes around with a chop block.
Styles then launches Hardy knee-first into the ring post, adding to the damage. Back in the ring, Styles continues to target the knee with some sharp kicks and he then locks in the Calf Crusher, but Hardy is able to make it to the bottom rope.
Hardy manages to dump AJ over the top rope, but this allows Styles to set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. However, as AJ gets ready to bounce off the ropes, Jeff pulls the rope, sending Hardy crashing to the floor as follows up with his classic offense of an atomic drop/dropkick/leg drop move set.
Jeff then connects with a spinning kick and then drops AJ face-first into the canvas, but Styles is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Styles once again goes for the leg and he looks for the Styles Clash, but Jeff is able to reverse it and connect with the Twist Of Fate!
Hardy slowly crawls and makes his way to the top turnbuckle, but Styles gets out of dodge when he goes for the Swanton Bomb. AJ then follows up by quickly locking in the Calf Crusher, and this time Hardy has to tap.
Winner: AJ Styles
AEW
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW DYNAMITE: BEACH BREAK
FEBRUARY 3, 2021
BEACH BREAK BATTLE ROYAL
Lots of chaos here to start, but of course we start with the Young Bucks diving on everyone. We get a super kick party right after. We get the Good Brothers coming out and beating on some of the eliminations, which distracts the Young Bucks…which allows MJF to eliminate them! We end up with 6 guys left and half of them are from the Inner Circle – MJF, Sammy Guevara, & Chris Jericho! MJF gets eliminated next and then we are left with Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho and Darius Martin. Darius Martin pokes Jericho in the eyes, but Jericho, blinded eliminates someone –and it’s Sammy Guevara! Jericho looks confused and then Darius Martin comes at him, but Jericho is able to back body drop him over the ropes to win the match for his team.
Winners: MJF & Chris Jericho
BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA
Rosa runs to the ring and goes after Rebel! She dumps her over the ropes and out of the ring and Britt uses this to try to lock in the Lock Jaw. Rosa gets out and tries for a quick pin attempt, but Britt gets out. Rosa puts Britt in the corner and she hits Britt with a few chops before taking her and slamming her head into the other corner.
Britt comes back with a strike to the midsection and then an arm drag in the middle of the ring. She maintains wrist control and then puts on a rear chin lock on Rosa. Rosa gets up and puts Britt in the corner again and then follows it up with a dropkick into the corner. Britt falls to the mat and Rosa starts to pummel Baker. She picks her up and puts her in the corner again, and this time goes for a splash, but Britt moves out of the way. She drags Rosa into the corner and drivers her shoulder into the post. They get to the outside and Rosa reverses an Irish whip, sending Britt into the barricade.
Rosa throws Britt back into the ring and tries for a Thunder Driver, but Britt reverses and turns it into her own Air Raid Crash! She goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out at two! She gets the glove from Rebel, and then tries to employ the Lock Jaw, but Rosa is able to immediately get to the bottom rope! Britt gets up and immediately hits a Curb Stomp on Rosa. She tries for the Lock Jaw again, but Rosa turns it into a pin attempt! Each woman tries to keep coming back with a pin attempt and the Lock Jaw.
Rebel comes in and removes the Turnbuckle pad, causing Rosa to release her momentum. Rosa gets up and chases Rebel out of the ring, which allows Britt to drop Rosa face first into the turnbuckle, knocking her out! For good measure, she puts in the Lock Jaw! The Referee sees she is no longer able to respond, and awards Britt the victory.
Winner: Britt Baker
Sammy Guevara Quits The Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz To Challenge Young Bucks Next Week
Men’s & Women’s Dusty Cup Finals Set For NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar Announced For 2/17 WWE NXT
Lee Johnson Signs With AEW Following First Dynamite Win
Johnny Gargano Not Injured, Will Still Compete At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
Cody Rhodes Announces New Members Of The Nightmare Family
-
Impact22 hours ago
Black Taurus Arrives In IMPACT Wrestling As Newest Member Of The Decay
-
WWE2 days ago
Kurt Angle Admits He Thought Brock Lesnar Was Dead After WrestleMania Shooting Star Press
-
WWE24 hours ago
Johnny Gargano Pulled From NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day?
-
WWE2 days ago
Miro Reacts To Lana’s Tables Victory On WWE Raw
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Reportedly Considering Cardboard Cutouts At WrestleMania 37
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Multiple Returns On Raw, New Takeover Spot, Bow Wow, Lana Finally Gets Revenge, Edge & More
-
WWE2 days ago
The Headbangers Reflect On Their 2016 WWE Run & Why They Returned