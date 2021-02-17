Results
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TAKEOVER FALLOUT, O’REILLY SPEAKS, KROSS VS. ESCOBAR
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) def. Kushida
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans
Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
Impact
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
IMPACT Wrestling: No Surrender Results
February 13, 2021
Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve & Rosemary def. Acey Romero & Larry D & Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb)
The women kicked things off with a little back and forth grappling. Crazzy Steve tagged in and tried several moves including a tilt-a-whirl headscissors trying to put Larry D in an arm submission, but couldn’t quite manage it. Taurus squared up with Acey for a huge slugfest, catching him with an enzuigiri, an armtrap DDT and a standing dropkick to send the big man to the floor.
The heels eventually took turns working over Steve with quick tags. Even Tenille took a few shots. Taurus got the hot tag and gave Larry a Samoan Drop. He got distracted by Tenille and Kaleb taking photos with a red shirt (get it, because he’s a bull?). Taurus chased Kaleb around the ring but got baited into a dive from Larry.
Everyone dove outside one by one until Acey powerbombed Tenille over the ropes, through the group. He went after Rosemary but got blinded by poison mist, allowing Taurus to drop Larry with a diving shoulder tackle and a Michinoku Driver to win.
Brian Myers & Hernandez def. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona
Myers wanted absolutely nothing to do with his former tag team partner and refused to stay in the ring any time Cardona tagged in. Hernandez dropped Cardona with a big shoulder tackle but went for it again and got caught with a dropkick.
Eddie tagged in, and of course Myers had no problem getting involved with quick tags, working him over in the heel corner. Lots of trash talk to Cardona while he was stranded on the apron. He nearly got the hot tag at one point but Supermex ran around the ring and swept him off the apron.
Edwards was eventually able to superplex the big man and make the hot tag. Cardona went right after Myers with wild rights before hitting the Broski Boot in the corner. He lined up for Radio Silence but ran into a Michinoku Driver.
Eddie took out Supermex on the floor with a suicide drive while Cardona hit an avalanche Frankensteiner. He tried for Radio Silence again but Myers sent him into an exposed turnbuckle and connected with a nasty lariat to win.
Jake Something def. Cody Deaner (w/ Violent By Design)
Jake went right after his cousin and beat him down with a series of wild punches in the corner before simply charging through him with his entire body. Cody dodged a corner splash but Jake simply grabbed him by the back of the neck and threw him to the ground.
Jake tried for an early Black Hole Slam but was sent to the floor where VBD beat him down with the ref’s back turned. Cody went to work for several minutes with rights and lefts, clawing and biting at him. A second rope shoulder tackle took Something off his feet and Cody slapped on a headlock.
Something went after Eric Young but Cody threw him into the ring post and continued to grind him down with more punches, bites and a few headbutts for good measure. Jake countered a second rope dive with a back suplex and a Michinoku Driver (three times in three matches).
Cody countered another Black Hole Slam attempt and caught him with a jumping neckbreaker, followed by double knees in the corner. Something fired back with big right hands before clubbing EY off the apron and launching himself OVER the ropes to take down Violent By Design. This time Something hit the Black Hole slam for the win.
After the match, Violent By Design immediately jumped Jake Something and put the boots to him. They set up a table and Joe Doering powerbombed Jake through it from the second rope.
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.
Coverage begins at 8/7C!
IN RING SEGMENT
We are joined right away by Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and the Head of the Table, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. They make their way to the middle of the ring, which is where Adam Pierce seems to be standing. The “crowd” chants “you suck” to Reigns, but he reminds Pierce that he doesn’t call any shots. He is the sun, and everything orbits him. He says he doesn’t wait on anyone, and that includes Edge.
He says that last week Edge got nervous and scared because he knows what he will do to him. He will beat him down so bad that they will have to put him on a “Legends” contract. He says that Edge waiting until after Elimination Chamber is just a ploy, and Reigns will hold the title until he decides otherwise.
Pierce informs Reigns that he will be defending the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Heyman says that the contract that Reigns has says that he has to defend the Universal Championship AT Elimination Chamber, but it does not state that he has to defend the championship INSIDE Elimination Chamber. So he says that he can put anyone in that match and that whoever wins can face Reigns right afterward on the spot.
He taunts Pierce and asks what he is going to do about it. Fire Roman Reigns? No, he is going to make the match. Pierce says that he will put two men into the Elimination Chamber match that don’t need to qualify. The first of which is Kevin Owens….and the other…is Jey Uso.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Sonya Deville finds Adam Pierce and says she heard what happened. She gives him the idea for qualifying tag team matches, and the winners of each will both qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.
With some quick thinking by @SonyaDevilleWWE, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 vs. King @BaronCorbinWWE & @SamiZayn will now have 2 #WWEChamber spots up for grabs!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ChJke4v6gx
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2021
