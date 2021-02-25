Results
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ADAM COLE EXPLAINS HIS ACTIONS, KROSS V. ESCOBAR
WWE NXT Results
February 25, 2021
Orlando, FL
DEXTER LUMIS vs. JOHNNY GARGANO w/THE WAY
Dexter Lumis just stares a hole into Johnny Gargano to start, and when the champion goes to attack, he threatens a punch, which sends Gargano to the floor. Lumis crawls and chases him out of the ring, and while Gargano initially strikes him, Lumis then hits a big uppercut.
Gargano gets back into the ring, but Lumis crawls underneath and comes out the other side, attacking Gargano once again. Lumis hoists up Gargano, who tries to wriggle away twice, but he eventually connects with the suplex. Once again, Gargano heads out of the ring, and this time he takes advantage, driving his opponent into the ring apron and then the floor.
Lumis turns it around by sending Gargano face-first onto the apron, but then Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell distract him. Candice LaRae leaps onto him from the apron, but Lumis catches and puts her on the apron, only for Gargano to slide through her lacks with a baseball slide to attack him again.
Back inside the ring, Gargano continues to take control until Dexter sends him crashing into the turnbuckles. However, Johnny bounces straight back and locks in another submission until Lumis fights out with a backbreaker. Lumis drops Gargano with some right hands and then a clothesline in the corner which he follows up with a bulldog and a slingshot suplex.
Dexter hits a leg drop, but Gargano is able to kick out. The North American Champion is able to turn things around as he looks for his finisher, but Lumis escapes only to eat a big superkick. However, Lumis responds well by driving Gargano the mat with a big spine buster.
Lumis goes to the top rope, but Gargano grabs his leg, but as he gets sent back down, Gargano does avoid Lumis when he dives from the top. He eats a big right hand but responds well with a superkick, and this time it is Lumis kicking out.
Candice jumps on the ring apron to distract the official, and Theory throws in a chair but Lumis stops him from using it only to eat a kick to the face instead. Gargano pretends he’s hurt and Candice tells Austin to use the chair, but he stares at Lumis instead.
Gargano then charges in, but Lumis sends him crashing into Theory and he then locks in The Silence while The Way checks on Theory, and that allows Dexter to pick up a big victory.
Winner: Johnny Gargano
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Backstage, William Regal is shown outside in the parking lot, and he tells the cameraman to tell Santos Escobar to go and see him immediately when he arrives.
MSK ATTACKED
MSK are then set for an interview backstage, but before they can talk, the Grizzled Young Veterans appear and ambush them with chairs, leaving the Dusty Cup winners laying.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Leon Ruff is then shown in the training room being cleared earlier today, and Malcolm Bivens pops up. He says that considering he’s a former North American Champion, he assumes he wants to fight, and that leads to Leon accepting a match.
TYLER RUST vs. LEON RUFF
Before Leon Ruff can get into the ring, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott appears and jumps him from behind. He goes to commentary and says he is going to start getting some opportunities, and he launches Ruff into the ring apron and he bounces off in a very rough-looking bump.
Malcolm Bivens then raises Tyler Rust’s arm, claiming the victory.
