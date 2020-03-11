WWE NXT Results (3/11): Keith Lee Defends, Tag Team Title Match & More From WWE Performance Center

March 11th, 2020

WWE NXT

Orlando, FL

WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Cameron Grimes

Lee blocks a big boot and flips Grimes. Lee blocks a takedown attempt. Lee dodges another takedown. Grimes pummels Lee’s back, to no avail. Lee hits a huge chop to the chest. Lee tosses Grimes out of the ring. Lee leaves the ring. Lee throws Grimes back in the ring.

Grimes stops Lee from getting back in the ring and hits an Apron Walk Penalty Kick. Lee counters an Apron Run Cannonball. Grimes counters a powerbomb. Lee counters a Tope Suicida. Grimes counters a Powerbomb. Lee cuts the knees out from under Grimes. Lee rolls Grimes back in the ring.

Lee gets Grimes on the top rope. Grimes counters a Superplex. Grimes hits a Diving Crossbody. Grimes attacks Lee as we head to commercial.

Back from commercial, and Grimes fights out of Big Bang Catastrophe. Lee counters a German Suplex. Grimes counters a German Suplex. Lee hits a Standing Crossbody. Grimes hits a big boot. Grimes counters Big Bang Catastrophe. Grimes counters Spirit Bomb. Grimes hits a German Suplex for a nearfall. Grimes hits a DDT for a nearfall. Grimes counters a Spirit Bomb. Lee hits a Pounce. Lee hits Big Bang Catastrophe for the pinfall in 11:57.

WINNER AND STILL CHAMP: Keith Lee

After the match, Damien Priest hit Keith Lee with a nightstick. Dominic Dijakovic chases him off. A confused Keith Lee Spirit Bombs Dijakovic.

