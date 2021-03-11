Results
WWE NXT RESULTS- LIVE NOW: TWO TITLES ON THE LINE, TWO MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS
WWE NXT Results
March 10th, 2021
Orlando, FL
WILLIAM REGAL MAKES HIS ‘GAME-CHANGING’ ANNOUNCEMENTS
WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal is here to kick off the show with his ‘ game-changing’ announcements. The first announcement…the next NXT Takeover will be two nights! It will be named WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
-Wednesday, April 7th – WWE Network
-Thursday, April 8th – Peackock
William Regal’s second announcement concerns the women’s division of WWE. Regal says these ladies prove they’re the greatest in the business, and Regal invites Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to join him in the ring. He says after the injustice of what happened last week, William says he is sick and tired of waiting for others to make the decision for him.
Therefore, he’s made the decision himself, and he crowns Dakota and Raquel as the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions! Dakota says this really is the most talented division in the world…and they went through every single one of them.
Dakota says they dominated the division so much they had to create these titles just for them. Gonzalez says people had better get used to this because they’re going to carry the championships for a very long time.
However, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon then come down and say they’re the first to congratulate them. Ember says if they’re going to be champions, they will need challengers. They believe that the Dusty Cup finals could have gone either way, and they suggest a title match…tonight.
Regal agrees to the idea, and he announces the match is official for later on tonight.
NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
IO SHIRAI (c) vs. TONI STORM
Toni Storm takes the fight to Io Shirai straight away, connecting with a vicious kick to the face as she then charges into the corner. However, as Storm looks to dive out of the ring, Shirai stops her in her tracks, and in the ring, she connects with several big chops and then an impressive dropkick.
The champion locks in an abdominal stretch and follows it with further chops as Storm is then sent outside the ring. Io looks to continue the attack, but Storm pulls her down as she slams into the ring apron and she follows it up by launching the champion into the steel stairs.
Back in the ring, Shirai fights back with several shoulder tackles as she then hits the 619, following it up with a springboard dropkick, but Storm kicks out! Io then goes for a double stomp after Toni tries for a roll-up pinfall, but as she heads to the top rope, Toni cuts her off with a headbutt.
The challenge meets Io at the top turnbuckle and nails the superplex. Storm follows it with a clothesline and a German suplex into a bridge, but this time the champion is able to kick out. The two women then go back and forth with big shots, but Io tries to avoid it by bending back, only for Storm to continue the attack with an elbow drop.
On the ring apron, Toni looks for her finisher but Io reverses with a backdrop onto the apron and she then hits a moonsault from the top turnbuckle to the outside! When Io gets her back into the ring she goes to the top rope to hit another, but Toni stops her and instead hits a powerbomb, but Shirai kicks out once more.
Shirai then hits several huge strikes and then locks in the crossface, but Storm scrambles to the ropes. Shirai connects with the running knees in the corner, but her follow-up Moonsault misses and Toni follows it up with Storm Zero, but it’s still not enough!
Storm then heads to the top rope and looks for a diving headbutt, but Io avoids it and then locks in the crossface again and this time, Storm taps.
Winner (and still NXT Women’s Champion): Io Shirai
REY FENIX vs. MATT JACKSON
Some jocking for position to start and many reversals. Fenix has a wrist lock that Matt is having trouble getting out of, but he snap mares Fenix over. Fenix gets up immediately and nails a dropkick on Matt! Matt back up and he hits Fenix with a couple of strikes, but Fenix comes back with a chop. and then sends Matt out of the ring. He proceeds to jump out and hit a head scissors! Fenix goes back up and leaps up and over the ropes right onto Matt Jackson.
Back in the ring, the two are reversing back and forth and some how find themselves on the top rope! Fenix hits Matt with a chop before attempting a top rope hurricanrana, but Matt reverses into a big power bomb from the top! He goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two! Matt pulls Fenix to the center fo the ring before hitting Fenix with a big axe handle onto the lower back of Fenix. Fenix writhes in pain, and Matt really focuses on the lower back of Fenix and locks in a variation of a camel clutch! Fenix breaks out and starts to regain momentum, but Matt grabs the the legs and puts on a Sharp Shooter, putting all the pressure on the lower back of Fenix.
Fenix makes it to the ropes and then back up, sends Matt to the corner and then hits his springboard reverse kick. He tries to lift up Matt on his shoulders, but can’t support him because of the damage done to his back. Matt tries to take advantage with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker, but Fenix lands on his feet and hits a slam on Matt Jackson. Fenix puts Matt on the top rope to attempt a tight rope punt, but Matt moves! He gets on the apron and delivers a springboard destroyer!!! Matt attempts the cover, but Fenix rolls out of the ring!
Matt follows to the outside, and then he hits a HUGE DESTROYER ON THE FLOOR! HOLY SHIT!
The referee starts the ring count and makes it to 9 before Fenix is able to make it back to the inside! Matt tries to toss Fenix back to the outside, but Fenix slingshots in the ropes and comes back before being hit with a massive kick from Matt! Fenix comes back with a kick of his own and then we get some reversals and Fenix is able to lift up Matt and hits a big muscle buster driver to pick up the victory!
Winner: Rey Fenix
3/10 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Three Tournament Matches Bring First Round To A Close
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 10, 2021
Sandan-ike Park Gym, Kyoto, Japan
The first round of the tournament came to an end today in Kyoto, with all three remaining matches playing out as you might expect. David Finlay, YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White are the final two competitors advancing to the second round.
— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (EVIL & Bad Luck Fale & KENTA & Dick Togo) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano & Juice Robinson & Yuya Uemura
— 6-Man Tag Team Match: The Empire (Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb) def. Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata & Tomaoki Honma
— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & Shingo Takagi) def. CHAOS (SHO & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada)
— New Japan Cup First Round Match: David Finlay def. Chase Owens
— New Japan Cup First Round Match: YOSHI-HASHI def. Yujiro Takahashi
— New Japan Cup First Round Match: Jay White def. Toa Henare
No major surprises here. David Finlay and YOSHI-HASHI advance and will actually face each other in the Round of 16 on 3/15. On that same show, “Switchblade” Jay White renews a personal rivalry with “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi, who comes in fresh after receiving a bye in the first round as a perk of being NEVER Openweight Champion.
Powerhouse Hobbs def. Angel Fashion
Hobbs mauled Fashion in the corner with shoulder thrusts and kept on targeting the midsection with clubbing blows. Spinebuster. Corner splash. Powerslam. 1-2-3.
SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) def. Azriel & Danny Limelight
Limelight managed to get in some good shots on Kaz early but took too much time showboating and paid for it. SCU double-teamed him with neckbreaker combos. Azriel took a cheap shot and they managed to isolate Daniels in their corner with quick tags. Azriel hit a jumping cutter and slapped on a headlock. Kaz eventually got the hot tag and lit up Limelight with kicks and a big lariat. Lariat for Azriel as well. Limelight tried to rally trading strikes and forearms with Kaz. SCU hit him with a High-Low combo and Azriel with Celebrity Rehab to win.
The Pretty Picture (Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi) & Ryan Nemith def. Aaron Solow & Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander
Solow caught Nemith with some quick arm drags and Aldridge came in to toss him around with a military press slam. Alexander locked up with Avalon and got worked over with quick tags by all three opponents. Each of them of course taking time to be as obnoxious as possible in between tags. Solow got a tag and ran wild with dropkicks before things completely broke down into a six-way brawl. Nemith got the win with the Rude Awakening.
Lee Johnson def. Baron Black
Awesome match. They worked the basics and did a great job early, slowly building with bigger and bigger moves, with some close calls at the end. They traded some basic but smooth wrist lock and hammer lock spots, just about breaking even until Johnson exploded out of the corner with a shoulder tackle. He tried for a splash over the ropes, but Black caught him on the outside into a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Black hit an Atomic Drop and set in with hard strikes in the corner. Lee came back with strikes of his own but ran out into a sidewalk slam. Black hit the ropes and ran into a perfect dropkick. Jumping neckbreaker, superkick, Death Valley Driver gets Johnson a nearfall. Black blocks another superkick and hits a Dragonscrew, locking in a Sharpshooter. Johnson rolled him up for a 2.99 count and they went back and forth trading pinning combinations. Johnson hit a nasty combo of strikes and kicks, but Black roared back to life with a German suplex. Both men down. Black ran out of the corner but got caught with the Blue Thunder Bomb! 1… 2… 3.
The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds) def. Aaron Frye & D3 & Jon Cruz & Vary Morales
Reynolds ran through Morales early on with some lightning quick offense. Uno tagged in and stomped on Frye in the corner. Cruz took a cheap shot and all four guys swarmed Uno, taking a play out of the Dark Order’s book. They worked him over with quick tags for a minute before he hit Cruz with a stunner and made the hot tag to Colt Cabana. Cabana held up D3 on the top rope while each Dark Order guy came in and took out a different opponent with their finisher. Uno hit a Flatliner on Cruz and then finally Cabana hit a very delayed Chicago Skyline to win.
Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) def. Cameron Stewart & Ryzin
Pillman jockeyed a bit with Stewart and caught him on the chin with a high kick. Shoulder tackle. Ryzin attacked from behind and continued to beat down Pillman in the corner, working over his shoulder and arm. He missed a Swanton Bomb and Garrison got the hot tag and single-handedly destroyed both guys. Clotheslines, dropkicks and running splashes for both opponents. Big back body drop. A discus forearm knocked Stewart out cold for an incredibly easy win.
Diamante def. Savannah Thorne
Thorne surprised her opponent with some pinning combinations and a running Meteora for an early two-count. Diamante immediately turned it on her, raining down with forearms to both sides of the head. She set in with chest kicks actually yelling at Thorne to get back up as she continued pelting her. A wheelbarrow stunner and Code Red gets Diamante the dominant win.
QT Marshall def. Fuego Del Sol
Sol backed Marshall into the corner with rapid fire right hands and caught him with a headscissors takedown and a tilt-a-whirl headscissors. He tried for a Tornado DDT using the ropes but QT caught him and slammed him down hard. Marshall went after the mask before pummelling him with shots upside the head. Big knee strike. QT put him on the top rope, but Fuego fought him off with right hands and sent his opponent flying with an Avalanche Frankensteiner. Fuego nearly won with a few close pin combos and a Yoshi Tonic, but ran into a big backbreaker. Sol blocked a DDT by doing a headstand and quickly followed with a running knee. He climbed the ropes and jumped into a huge Tornado DDT, which should have done it but QT rolled out of the ring to save himself. Sol tried for a springboard move but got dropped with a nasty cutter out of the air. QT picked him up and delivered another Diamond Cutter to win.
Kip Sabian def. Carlie Bravo
Penelope Ford and Shawn Dean were ringside for this one. They locked up and Sabian won the technical exchange, talking a bit of trash as he continued to ground his opponent and transition between different holds. Bravo threw him into the ropes for a leapfrog and dropkick combo, but Sabian came right back with a shotgun dropkick sending him hard into the ropes. Sabian put the boots to him in the corner and hit a neckbreaker and slowed things down with a side headlock. Bravo eventually rallied with big right hands and a jumping neckbreaker. Sabian caught him with a pendulum knee strike to counter Sliced Bread. Hangman’s Twist & Shout gets “Superbad” the win.
Abadon def. Katalina Perez
Abadon had no interest in lockups or technical exchanges, and simply backed Perez into the corner and beat the hell out of her. She hit a crossbody out on the floor. Back in the ring Perez kept pelting her with forearms and kicks, and it was like they didn’t even register. She hit a neckbreaker but Abadon popped right back up. Cemetery Drive gets the easy 1-2-3.
Santana & Ortiz def. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela
Things quickly devolved into a brawl outside the ring. Santana drove Janela into the barricade and ring steps while Ortiz beat down Kiss in the ring. P&P hit a double neckbreaker combo for two. Ortiz hit a trio of vertical suplexes for two. He slapped on a Gory Special but eventually broke the hold to continue beating him down. Kiss eventually rallied with a running neckbreaker and made the hot tag. Janela ran through both with shoulder tackles and running elbows in the corner. He sent Ortiz over the ropes and then Santana, following with a suicide dive to one and a diving headscissors to the other. Kiss tagged back in and hit a DDT. All four traded big moves one after another, until Santana hit the Death Valley Driver on Kiss to win.
