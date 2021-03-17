Results
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: LA KNIGHT COMPETES, JORDAN DEVLIN RETURNS, MORE!
WWE NXT Results
March 17th, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
FINN BALOR PROMO
Finn Balor kicks off the night, recapping everyone he’s beaten, saying there’s only one man that remains. Balor says he has been waiting for Karrion Kross, and he claims that at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, his time is up. Kross and Scarlett quickly make their way down, and Kross says this wasn’t going to happen until they both sorted their separate affairs.
He says that the fans need to know who the real champion is around here and Balor says everyone wants to be the champion until the real one walks in the room. He says Kross walks and talks like a champion, but there’s one problem…Finn Balor is the champion, and Kross doesn’t have what it takes to beat him.
Karrion then promises that at Takeover, Balor will know exactly what it feels like when he chokes Finn out. However, Finn says Kross will know what it is like to be in the main event of Takeover and choke. Scarlett then says she has seen this in the cards, claiming it all happens for a reason.
However, the NXT Tag Team Champions then make their way down with Danny Burch saying they’re all just words, claiming that Balor should be facing Pete Dunne. Oney Lorcan puts over Dunne’s run as NXT UK Champion, and he says that Pete could beat both Kross and Balor.
Scarlett says there are moments in time, like this, which lead to an inevitable future, where they put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against…Finn & Kross. They don’t want any of it, but Scarlett then heads out and flirts with them, saying they’re confident and know what they want.
She says they wouldn’t stand being seen as cowards, and she manages to talk them into a title match…tonight.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa questions where Alexander Wolfe is, pointing out that Timothy Thatcher is missing, as he wonders if Imperium is behind that. He promises to solve this issue tonight.
DEXTER LUMIS vs. AUSTIN THEORY
Before the match, Austin Theory is shown on an iPad talking to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae who are at home. They tell him this is something he has to do alone, with this being the last part of his therapy.
The match immediately goes to commercial, but upon its return, Austin Theory is in control, although when he goes for a pinfall, Dexter Lumis locks in The Silence, but Theory manages to fight his way out of the situation. Austin then tries to roll into the ring and attack Lumis, but he catches him and hits a spine buster instead.
Lumis then drops Theory with several big right hands as he then hits a clothesline and a bulldog, hitting a huge leg drop immediately after. Austin gives as good as he gets though, with a huge running knee strike as he then plants Dexter to the mat, but Lumis manages to kick out.
The two men then go back and forth with some big shots until Lumis drops his opponent with a clothesline. Theory then ends up hugging Dexter when he goads him in, thinking they’re friends, but that doesn’t work out as he tries to lock in The Silence.
Theory kicks out and says he knew he shouldn’t have trusted him, but as Austin tries to hit his finisher, Lumis reverses and finally gets The Silence locked in, forcing Theory to tap.
Winner: Dexter Lumis
AEW
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS LIVE NOW (3/17): Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker – Anything Goes!
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Coverage begins at 8/7C.
PENTAGON JR. vs. CODY RHODES
HERE WE GO! Pentagon starts quick and leaps up and over the ropes onto Cody before the match can really start. The brawl continues on the outside and Pentagon is really taking it to Cody. Cody answers back and sends Pentagon into the barricade, but only to get away and gather himself. The match makes its way back and Pentagon hits a HUGE chop on Cody. Cody asks for another and Pentagon gives it to him, but then Cody answers back with a front suplex! Pentagon hops right back up and bounces off the ropes before nailing Cody with a sling blade!
Pentagon sends Cody towards the corner, but Cody reverses. Pentagon bounces off the bottom and goes over before surprising Cody with a backstabber! He goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. The match makes its way to the top rope and Cody is able to gain control on the top before hitting a HUGE top rope hurricanrana. Cody starts to work on the leg of Pentagon, kicking the ankle then calf of Pentagon. Pentagon tries to fight back, but Cody springboards off the middle rope and hits Pentagon with a Disaster kick, sending Pentagon to the outside!
Cody follows quickly and hits a suicide dive to the outside, knocking Pentagon into the barricade. They make their way back into the ring and Pentagon desperately sends Cody off the ropes and telegraphs, which Cody turns into a Destroyer! He goes for the cover, but still Pentagon kicks out! They both make their way to their feet and Pentagon slaps Cody across the face. Cody grabs the legs of Pentagon and slams his knee across the ring post! Cody focuses more on the leg and locks in the Figure 4, but Pentagon is able to make it to the bottom rope! Pentagon quick reverses into a arm breaker and Cody cannot stand the pain! Pentagon starts to gloat and somehow Cody comes to and is able to secure a quick 3 count rollup on Pentagon for the victory!
Winner: Cody Rhodes
After the match, Pentagon attacks Cody’s shoulder and the Nightmare Family makes the save.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Nick and Matt Jackson are in the back and say that while Fenix has beat them both in singles action, but they are the TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. Don Callis interrupts them and he says that they aren’t even the best tag team anymore. He mocks them for not being even close to what they were in Japan, and Kenny is on top of his game.
(continued on next page…)
Impact
3/16 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Sami Callihan vs Trey Miguel, Sacrifice Fallout, FinJuice In Action
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. We have a new X-Division Champion and new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions following a very newsworthy IMPACT Plus Sacrifice special this past weekend. Plus, we’ll hear from Rich Swann following his world title unification bout against Moose, and Sami Callihan battles Trey Miguel in the main event!
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 16, 2021
* * *
FinJuice def. Team XXXL
Juice rocked Larry D with stiff punches and the champions hit double dropkicks and a double bulldog to take the big man down. They tried to do the same thing to Romero, but Acey Baby wouldn’t go down and squashed them both with corner splashes. FinJuice eventually baited Romero into accidentally splashing his own partner, and hit him with dropkicks until he fell out of the ring. Juice followed with a plancha over the ropes, while Finlay dropped Larry D with an Acid Drop to get the win.
The Good Brothers came out after the match and Karl Anderson claimed their match against FinJuice at Sacrifice shouldn’t have counted. He complained that they’ve been pulling double duty on IMPACT and AEW Dynamite every week, and has four kids at home all going to school on Zoom.
Juice and Finlay agreed they could have their rematch anytime, but gave the Good Brothers a bit of their own medicine saying they couldn’t do it right now because they have to go back to Japan and “get in a few Korakuen tours”. Finlay called them “young boys” with a big grin on his face, and the two teams started brawling. The new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions stood tall in the ring.
Backstage
The Good Brothers stormed into Scott D’Amore’s office and started making excuses right away. D’Amore said it wasn’t his fault they lost their titles at Sacrifice. They couldn’t get the job done and now they have to deal with the consequences. He announced FinJuice vs. Good Brothers for the titles at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, but in the meantime, there was nothing he can do because the titles are going to Japan!
Tommy Dreamer approached D’Amore and was concerned about not having tag team champions on the show. D’Amore got agitated and said it wasn’t easy to book a major wrestling show, and took a shot about Dreamer running ECW into the ground with his buddy “Paul E”. He sarcastically told Dreamer he could book the entire Hardcore Justice special on IMPACT Plus, and Dreamer gave him a piece of paper with some ideas that he actually thought were pretty good. Tommy’s got the book for Hardcore Justice on April 10!
Rhino def. Jake Something
Rhino charged immediately with shoulder thrusts and forearm strikes in the corner. Jake hit him across the face but got rocked with a shoulder tackle and Rhino went to work with body shots and knees to the temple. Headlock time! Jake was quick to shake off the hold and dropped his opponent with a backdrop suplex. EY got on the apron and things divolved into mayhem as James Storm and Chris Sabin ran down to even the odds. In the chaos, Jake turned around into a Gore from Rhino for the 1-2-3.
Violent By Design put the boots to Something, Storm and Sabin after the match. They didn’t even stand a chance. Rhino hit another Gore on “The Cowboy” as Joe Doering, Eric Young and Cody Deaner continued to beat up the others.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE >>
Results
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see Riddle defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali, while The Hurt Business defends their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against The New Day. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 15, 2021
WRESTLEMANIA ANNOUNCEMENT
To kickstart tonight’s WWE Raw we are given the announcement that at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.
THE ALL-MIGHTY ERA CONTINUES
MVP and Bobby Lashley then make their way out with MVP saying that apparently, some people didn’t get their statement last week, as we have entered the All-Mighty era. Bobby says he proved all his haters wrong and did what he said he was going to do, and he promises he will destroy Drew in the main event of WrestleMania.
The Miz and John Morrison then make their way out with Miz saying the speech was truly remarkable as he claims they’re all in on the All-Mighty era. He says he was proud to share the ring with Lashley in the past two weeks, but he doesn’t think their rivalry is over.
They then list some classic feuds that all had WrestleMania matches, with Miz believing their feud should have one too. Miz then says he wasn’t 100% during their matches, but Drew McIntyre then makes his way out. He just walks past Miz and Morrison and heads to the ring to stare down the champion.
Drew says he hasn’t had the chance to congratulate him and says he knows something about having a long journey to get to the top. He says they’ve been the hardest workers in the room, they both got looked over and then had to go out of WWE and scratch their way back to WWE and to the top.
However, Drew points out he won the Royal Rumble and then beat Brock Lesnar, while Bobby helped Miz and won it that way. Bobby cuts him off and says he should be worrying about him, as Miz chimes in and says he should worry about him too.
Drew then gives Miz a warning and then says he is facing Sheamus on Sunday at WWE Fastlane. He promises he will go onto WrestleMania to face Bobby Lashley, calling him a big, bald, bitch. Miz then starts talking and that allows Lashley to attack his WrestleMania opponent.
The Miz then attacks Drew in the ring, but as the WWE Champion leaves and goes to the top of the ramp, Sheamus appears and attacks him.
BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW
Sheamus is asked about his actions, and he said he doesn’t want Drew at 90% on Sunday, when he beats him at WWE Fastlane, he doesn’t want any excuses from him. Sheamus wants a match against Bobby Lashley as he’s going to show Drew what he won’t be able to do.
DREW MCINTYRE vs. THE MIZ
When the match starts, The Miz instantly continues his attack, but Drew is able to charge him into the opposing corner, dropping him with a huge chop and then some big right hands. Miz manages to fight back with some punches and kicks of his own, but that only annoys Drew, who drops him with a Glasgow Kiss.
Drew takes the fight out of the ring and launches Miz into the barricade, but as they get back into the ring, John Morrison tries to impact things by grabbing his leg, but it has no effect. Morrison then throws his sunglasses at him but Drew stomps on them.
However, this does allow Miz to jump Drew from behind, putting pressure onto him on the ropes. That doesn’t last long though and McIntyre connects with the reverse Alabama Slam, he then aims for the Claymore but Morrison pulls his partner out of the ring. However, the official has seen enough and he’s thrown out of here!
Miz manages to attack the knee of Drew though, following it up with a DDT, but McIntyre quickly kicks out and then hits several big clotheslines. Drew takes Miz out of the ring once again and charges him back and forth into the barricade and ring apron and then slams him repeatedly into the steel stairs.
Back in the ring and McIntyre hits the Futureshock DDT and he quickly follows it with a Claymore. However, Drew opts not to pin his opponent, and instead, he then points to the camera and then to the WrestleMania sign and he sets in the Hurt Lock, forcing Miz to tap as he sends a message to Lashley.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
WWE Announces Sarray (FKA Sareee) Is Coming Soon To NXT
Cruiserweight Championship Unification Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
NXT Championship Match Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS LIVE NOW (3/17): Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker – Anything Goes!
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: LA KNIGHT COMPETES, JORDAN DEVLIN RETURNS, MORE!
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
Trending
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update
-
WWE2 days ago
McMahon vs Strowman, Bliss vs Orton & More Set For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Drew McIntyre Drops An F-Bomb On WWE Raw Talk
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
The New Day Hits Back At Critics Following Eleventh Tag Team Title Victory
-
AEW1 day ago
More Kenny Omega Content Planned For Upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Episodes
-
Impact22 hours ago
3/16 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Sami Callihan vs Trey Miguel, Sacrifice Fallout, FinJuice In Action
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Mustafa Ali Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was A Good Talker