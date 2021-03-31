Results
Impact
3/30 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eric Young vs James Storm, Kenny Omega Ambushes Swann & Friends
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 30, 2021
* * *
Non-Title Match
Fire n Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) def. Havok & Nevaeh
Havok crushed Hogan with a stiff looking boot to the chest out of the gate, tossing the champion around with ease. Nevaeh came in with a backbreaker and a running neckbreaker. Dominance from the challengers early on. Steelz eventually got the tag and kicked Havok in the head about a dozen times, before slapping on a chinlock. Hogan came back in and continued the chinlock, driving knees into her opponent’s back. Wash, rinse, repeat. Havok rallied and tossed Steelz across the ring with a fallaway slam, tagging in Nevaeh. She ran right into a Codebreaker, but the champs didn’t see Havok tag herself back in, catching Steelz with a thunderous powerbomb. Hogan and Steelz double teamed Havok with a series of rapid fire kicks, setting up Hogan to get the win with a big diving splash.
More frustration out of Havok and Nevaeh after the match. They just got back on the same page in recent weeks after failing to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships and other recent losses drove a wedge between them. They hugged it out here, but as soon as Havok turned around Nevaeh attacked her and hit her headlock driver variation on Sister Abigail.
Backstage
“The Cowboy” James Storm was interviewed about his 1,000th match in an IMPACT ring tonight. He dedicated the performance to the late Bob Ryder, who gave him and a kid called Chris Harris a chance when nobody else would. Chris Sabin and Jake Something showed up and congratulated Storm, before bringing in a special surprise for the occasion… “Wildcat” Chris Harris! The former tag team partners stared each other down before embracing and walking out together.
Deonna Purrazzo bragged about beating up Jazz last week. Susan wasn’t satisfied and called Jazz reckless for what she did to Kimber Lee, who still wasn’t with them this week. The women’s legend showed up and beat the hell out of Susan, hitting her in the face with a trash can. Deonna ran for the hills.
3/29 WWE Monday Night Raw Results: WrestleMania Contract Signing, Hurt Business Implodes, Riddle vs Sheamus
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
March 29, 2021
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business kicked off the show. MVP reiterated that if anyone takes out Drew McIntyre tonight, they will rewarded with a world title match at WrestleMania.
They ran footage of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin getting themselves banned from ringside last week. Lashley called them an embarrassment to his legacy as champion. Benjamin claimed he wouldn’t even be champion without them, and didn’t like being talked to like a child.
Things quickly escalated as Lashley dropped Cedric with a right hook. Benjamin caught “The Almighty” with a suplex and the two started swinging on each other. Lashley got the better of it and tossed him over the ropes before declaring that the Hurt Business is over.
Backstage
Matt Riddle was interviewed about Sheamus attacking him last week. He wasn’t sure why Big Red was so mad, speculating that maybe he had a tummy ache or maybe he simply doesn’t have a soul. Riddle started talking to Titus O’Neil about hosting WrestleMania this year and all the food he wants to eat. Sheamus attacked him out of nowhere and threw the U.S. Champion into some production equipment.
Alexander and Benjamin confronted Adam Pierce and demanded singles matches against Bobby Lashley tonight. They wouldn’t let Pierce speak and kept interrupting him, calling out his manhood before storming off.
Riddle vs. Sheamus
Sheamus quickly took the champion to the mat with a few shoulder tackles, and slapped on a side headlock. Riddle went behind and put him in a sleeper, but Sheamus slammed them backwards into turnbuckles to free himself. They started trading forearms, and then kicks in the middle of the ring. Riddle landed a nasty knee lift that sent Sheamus to the apron and followed with a spin kick and a Floating Bro off the apron.
Sheamus was in control after the break, trying to connect with White Noise from the top rope. Riddle fought his way out and landed on his feet, then jumped back to the top rope to send the challenger flying with an avalanche belly-to-belly. Both were slow to rise and began trading forearm shots again. Riddle connected with another stiff kick and set in with Yes Kicks in the ropes, until the referee separated them.
The Final Flash and a Broton got him two-and-a-half. Riddle immediately put on a cross armbreaker, but Sheamus lifted him up into a huge powerbomb. Riddle hung onto the hold! Sheamus teased tapping but instead pulled them both into the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus hit White Noise on the edge of the ring, but it wasn’t enough. Alabama Slam still wasn’t enough. Riddle blocked the Brogue Kick with a kick of his own, but Sheamus quickly caught him with a BRUTAL knee to the jaw. 1… 2… 3!
Winner: Sheamus
Sheamus celebrated after the match but Riddle immediately attacked him and the two continued to brawl. Riddle ended up clearing the ring and staring him down. These two are definitely headed to WrestleMania!
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Results: Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe, New Champions Crowned!
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Friday, March 26, 2021
Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates their 19th anniversary this evening live on pay-per-view. There have been some big changes to the card over the past week due to double champion Dragon Lee undergoing surgery, but every title will be on the line tonight.
The first hour features two matches and will air as a free pre-show on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube and FITE at 8:00 PM ET. You can purchase the pay-per-view on FITE or by using the video player above.
* * *
Four Corners Survival Match
Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG
Isom and LSG locked up to get things started. They grappled back and forth with some nice exchanges before Johnson tagged himself in and fought with LSG out to the floor. Isom came off the top with an Asai moonsault taking out both guys. Danhausen opted to stay out of it, hanging out on the apron while the others exhausted themselves. He tried to make friends, but got thrown hard into the barricade.
Johnson went to work on Isom slowing things down a bit for a few minutes, knocking the others off the apron to keep it one-on-one. LSG finally got in and started throwing chops and elbow strikes. LSG hit Rockabye Baby on Johnson for a two-count. Isom tagged himself in and connected with a diving high cross body on Johnson, and a step-up enzuigiri on LSG. All three collided in the middle of the ring with clotheslines and went down.
Danhausen crawled back into the ring with everyone down. He cleared the rings and splashed LSG in the corner, then flipped over the ropes into a… springboard German suplex, flipping LSG right into Isom. Danhausten pulled out his creepy bottle of teeth and sprinkled them on Johnson, who started yelling and cursing at him. Danhausen yelled “NO SWEARING!” and all three superkicked Johnson at the same time.
Everyone ran in trading big moves. Danhausen knocked out LSG with the Goodnighthuasen, but Johnson pulled LSG out of the ring to break the three-count, and hid under the ring. Johnson came out the other side and attacked Danhausen from behind, hitting The Process to win.
Winner: Brian Johnson
