WWE Monday Night Raw Results

March 29, 2021

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business kicked off the show. MVP reiterated that if anyone takes out Drew McIntyre tonight, they will rewarded with a world title match at WrestleMania.

They ran footage of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin getting themselves banned from ringside last week. Lashley called them an embarrassment to his legacy as champion. Benjamin claimed he wouldn’t even be champion without them, and didn’t like being talked to like a child.

Things quickly escalated as Lashley dropped Cedric with a right hook. Benjamin caught “The Almighty” with a suplex and the two started swinging on each other. Lashley got the better of it and tossed him over the ropes before declaring that the Hurt Business is over.

Backstage

Matt Riddle was interviewed about Sheamus attacking him last week. He wasn’t sure why Big Red was so mad, speculating that maybe he had a tummy ache or maybe he simply doesn’t have a soul. Riddle started talking to Titus O’Neil about hosting WrestleMania this year and all the food he wants to eat. Sheamus attacked him out of nowhere and threw the U.S. Champion into some production equipment.

Alexander and Benjamin confronted Adam Pierce and demanded singles matches against Bobby Lashley tonight. They wouldn’t let Pierce speak and kept interrupting him, calling out his manhood before storming off.

Riddle vs. Sheamus

Sheamus quickly took the champion to the mat with a few shoulder tackles, and slapped on a side headlock. Riddle went behind and put him in a sleeper, but Sheamus slammed them backwards into turnbuckles to free himself. They started trading forearms, and then kicks in the middle of the ring. Riddle landed a nasty knee lift that sent Sheamus to the apron and followed with a spin kick and a Floating Bro off the apron.

Sheamus was in control after the break, trying to connect with White Noise from the top rope. Riddle fought his way out and landed on his feet, then jumped back to the top rope to send the challenger flying with an avalanche belly-to-belly. Both were slow to rise and began trading forearm shots again. Riddle connected with another stiff kick and set in with Yes Kicks in the ropes, until the referee separated them.

The Final Flash and a Broton got him two-and-a-half. Riddle immediately put on a cross armbreaker, but Sheamus lifted him up into a huge powerbomb. Riddle hung onto the hold! Sheamus teased tapping but instead pulled them both into the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus hit White Noise on the edge of the ring, but it wasn’t enough. Alabama Slam still wasn’t enough. Riddle blocked the Brogue Kick with a kick of his own, but Sheamus quickly caught him with a BRUTAL knee to the jaw. 1… 2… 3!

Winner: Sheamus

Sheamus celebrated after the match but Riddle immediately attacked him and the two continued to brawl. Riddle ended up clearing the ring and staring him down. These two are definitely headed to WrestleMania!

