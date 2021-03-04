IMPACT Wrestling Results

March 2, 2021

* * *

X-Division #1 Contender’s Match

Ace Austin def. Black Taurus and Chris Bey

Pretty standard one-in, one-out triple threat match. Austin and Bey immediately went after Taurus and put the boots to him in the corner, following with a double suicide dive. With the big man removed they took a few minutes to grapple back and forth on the mat, jockeying for position. Taurus came back and slammed them both on top of one another, but Bey caught him with a slingshot DDT over the ropes. Taurus popped back up and held a stalling vertical suplex, until Austin came off the top rope with a missile dropkick, taking them both out. Austin lined up for The Fold but Taurus pounced him across the ring and dropped Bey with a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall. The two smaller guys once again worked together to dump Taurus over the ropes. Bey went for the Art of Finesse, but Madman Fulton tripped him up on the outside. Austin hit The Fold for the 1-2-3.

Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X-Division Championship is now official for IMPACT Sacrifice on Saturday, March 13.

Backstage

Jordynne Grace and Jazz were interviewed backstage about ODB being attacked backstage last week. They know it was Deonna Purrazzo who was responsible for the attack. Hogan and Steelz interrupted them and mocked ODB, telling Jordynne she was too concerned with Deonna and not concerned enough about having her eyes on the prize: the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Backstage

Brian Myers approached Matt Cardona in the locker room like everything was cool between them, talking about their podcast. Cardona said he didn’t come to IMPACT to be his tag team partner, and was stuck in the middle of his drama with Eddie Edwards. He’s the special ref for their match tonight and must call it right down the middle. Myers asked him to call it “right down the middle-ish” because they’ve been friends since 18, but Cardona said that wouldn’t be “professional”.

Tenille Dashwood def. Jessicka Havok

Nothing Tenille did early on worked. She tried for a tilt-a-whirl into a Russian leg sweep, but Havok wouldn’t go down. Finally Kaleb with a K got up on the apron and distracted Havok, allowing Tenille to hit a neckbreaker in the ropes. She went to work dropping knees to the forehead and slapped on a sleeper hold. Havok shook her off with ease. Big boot. Backbreaker. She missed a corner splash and Tenille nearly caught her with a rollup and her feet on the ropes. Kaleb once again got on the apron and distracted Havok, allowing Tenille to hit the Spotlight Kick to win.

Nevaeh ran out after the match and beat the hell out of Kaleb with a K, dropping him with a DDT. For now it looks like her relationship with Havok is going to be okay!

Sami Callihan cut a promo from Trey Miguel’s home promotion, destroying some of the photos on the wall. He claimed the Rascalz walked out on Trey because they didn’t care about him. Callihan found the ring and beat the hell out of Trey’s trainer and all of their students.

Violent By Design

Eric Young reminded Cody Deaner that he promised to accept the consequences of his actions if he failed to take care of Jake Something, and he’s now failed twice. EY knows that Cody’s eyes are open and that he’s fighting for the right side now, but failure makes you week and if they keep their word it will spread through their ranks like a weed. Joe Doering took Cody to the back and beat the hell out of him. EY eventually picked him up and told Cody that he was doing this for him, to make him a better man.

A vignette aired for the main event at IMPACT Sacrifice featuring Moose, who claimed he didn’t really have a problem with Rich Swann, he had a problem with being disrespected for the past year as people continued to tell him he wasn’t a “real” world champion. He’s going to take a year’s worth of frustration out on Swann next Saturday before taking the IMPACT World Championship so there can never again be debate that he is a five-star athlete and the true best in the world.

8-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows & David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Acey Romero & Larry D & Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend

Good Brothers took down Larry with a double shoulder tackle, but seemed more intent on taunting FinJuice than following up or going for the pin. They followed with a train of splashes. Finlay tagged in and got beaten down in the heel corner, again because his team couldn’t focus. Good Brothers quickly ran in and hit the Magic Killer on Thornstowe. Okay. This could have been a good match, but it was more of a short segment than an actual attempt at a match.

Eddie Edwards def. Brian Myers via DQ

Referee: Matt Cardona

Edwards dominated the action before the break, keeping his opponent from getting anything going. It got frustrating enough that Myers rolled out to the floor and grabbed a steel chair, smacking it against the ground, but ultimately chose not to use it.

Myers was mysteriously in control after the break, working on a side headlock. Eddie eventually came back with a back body drop, a backdrop suplex and an early Blue Thunder Bomb for two. He tried for the Boston Knee Party but Myers rolled him up for a two-count. Eddie hit a backpack stunner, but the foot was on the ropes. Myers came out of the corner with a big lariat, but Cardona called for the bell immediately. They showed a replay where Myers blatantly loaded up his elbow pad with some sort of red, wooden block. I’m not sure what he thought he could accomplish there as Cardona was literally staring at him as he did it. Myers just walked off afterwards.

Non-Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan

The action was already in progress coming back from the final break of the night. Grace dropped Hogan with a sideslam before laying in clotheslines to the back and face with both arms. Purrazzo ran in and quickly trapped Hogan in the Fujiwara armbar, but Grace broke it up and found herself trapped in the armbar. She was able to power herself to the ropes to break the hold, but the heels swarmed her two-on-one. Hogan dropped Purrazzo with a bulldog and went for pins on both, but couldn’t get it. Grace knocked her silly with forearms and a rolling German suplex. Purrazzo went for a pump kick, Jordynne ducked and Hogan took it on the jaw. All three traded uppercuts and chops in the middle of the ring. Hogan hit Grace with a superkick, but Thicc Momma Pump roared back to life and suplexed both opponents. Susan and Kimber Lee came out, followed by Jazz and Tasha Steelz leading to a huge brawl outside the ring. Grace soared from the top turnbuckle taking down everyone. Grace tried for a second rope splash, but Steelz pulled Hogan to safety and Purrazzo rolled her up for the three-count.

ODB ran out after the match and dropped Deonna Purrazzo with the TKO. The show ended with the Knockouts Legend holding up the Knockouts Championship.