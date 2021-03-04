Results
WWE NXT Results (3/4): Women’s Tag Team Title Match, Strong Vs. Balor, More!
WWE NXT Results
March 4th, 2021
Orlando, FL
DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA & TIMOTHY THATCHER
Timothy Thatcher starts out controlling Danny Burch’s arm but he fights back with a couple of uppercuts and Thatcher responds with plenty of his own as Tommaso Ciampa then tags in. Burch manages to get to his corner to let Oney Lorcan get involved and the two men immediately throw hands at each other with chops and uppercuts.
Everything is even until Ciampa sends Lorcan out of the ring with a knee, but after he then dumps Burch out as well, Oney tries to get a sneaky roll-up. However, Ciampa kicks out and then levels him with a clothesline and launches him into the air for an uppercut by Thatcher, who tags back in.
Thatcher ends up tweaking his collarbone as he continues to dominate though, with the official checking on him as we head to the commercial. Tommaso then tags in and starts unloading on clotheslines to both men, charging back and forth between the corners of the ring before nailing a huge double clothesline.
Burch is isolated as Thatcher and Ciampa make frequent tags, beating down on him in their corner. Thatcher then locks in a sleeper hold but Lorcan tries to break it up by kicking him which only makes Thatcher smile. Ciampa comes in to help him and the two men just beatdown their opponents at the same time.
Thatcher then looks for a German suplex but the champions hold on to each other and attack him as Lorcan takes out Ciampa at ringside and Thatcher in the ring. Timothy manages to fight back and Ciampa then comes in to help, yet Oney is able to hit the suplex.
However, that just leads to Thatcher and Ciampa slapping him around as Burch headbutts Ciampa and Thatcher hits him with a high knee as all four men go down. As Thatcher goes to tag Ciampa, Imperium is shown at the top of the ramp.
This distracts them and allows Lorcan to knock Ciampa off the ring apron before the champions hit a double team which plants Thatcher down to the mat head-first to get the win.
Winners: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan
RODERICK STRONG CALLS OUT ADAM COLE
Roderick Strong is in the ring and he throws the Undisputed Era dog tags down and calls out Adam Cole. He says that if any of the group ever meant a thing to them, then he should come out…instead he gets Finn Balor. The NXT Champion asks Roddy when he’s going to learn that Adam won’t come out for him.
Strong says he finds it really funny, as the group was doing perfectly fine until Finn showed up and he says it’s all his fault. Balor says the reason it fell apart is because of his title and he says he knows how to get Adam Cole out here and goes to the camera and says next week it will be him vs. Cole for the NXT Championship.
Finn then says as for Roddy, he will never be a leader, he will always be a follower. He says he needs more of a killer instinct and to be greedy and Strong snaps and he attacks the champion with the two men brawling until officials split them up.
AEW
AEW Dynamite The Crossroads Results: Shaquille O’Neal In Action, Women’s Eliminator Tournament Finals, Inner Circle Press Conference
Shaq In Action!
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET
CODY RHODES & RED VELVET vs. SHAQ & JADE CARGILL
It looks like Shaq is starting the match with Cody! The two start to circle the ring and we have t collar and elbow tie up to start! Cody wrenches the arm of Shaq, but Shaq pushes Cody right off across the ring! Shaq is showing some fancy footwork and the two lock up again. Shaq gets pushed into the corner and Cody hits Shaq with some chops, but Shaq reverses with a GIANT chop of his own! He hits Cody with a few more, but now Jade tags herself in!!
Red Velvet comes in and Jade floors her with a couple of punches and then throws Red Velvet across the ring. Jade is gloating in the middle of the ring before charging at Red Velvet, but Velvet moves out of the way! She goes up top and tries for a crossbody, but Cargill rolls through and nails Velvet with a fallaway slam!
Jade goes to the outside and sets up a table but Red Velvet goes behind her and slams her head into the table! Red Velvet sets up a SECOND table before getting back inside and surprising Jade with a enziguri! Velvet tags back in Cody, which means Shaq is back in! They go for a test of strength and Cody surprises Shaq with a kick to the midsection! Shaq comes back with a knee of his own…and then picks up Cody for a HUGE power bomb!!!
Shaq gloats but Cody surprises him with a punch to the face. Cody tags in Red Velvet and Shaq is backed up against the ropes. Cody gains momentum and goes over the ropes crossbody style onto Shaq and through both tables!!! Jade looks on shocked and turns around into a spear from Red Velvet! Red Velvet goes for the cover…….1………2……..NO! Jade kicks out!
The two get back up and Jade surprises Red Velvet with a Widow’s Peak variation to pick up the victory for her team.
Winners: Shaq and Jade Cargill
PAC & REY FENIX vs. JOHN SKYLAR & D3
This was a squash if I’ve ever seen one. Fenix and Pac for the win.
Winners: Pac & Rey Fenix
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/2): X-Division Triple Threat, Good Brothers Team With FinJuice
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 2, 2021
X-Division #1 Contender’s Match
Ace Austin def. Black Taurus and Chris Bey
Pretty standard one-in, one-out triple threat match. Austin and Bey immediately went after Taurus and put the boots to him in the corner, following with a double suicide dive. With the big man removed they took a few minutes to grapple back and forth on the mat, jockeying for position. Taurus came back and slammed them both on top of one another, but Bey caught him with a slingshot DDT over the ropes. Taurus popped back up and held a stalling vertical suplex, until Austin came off the top rope with a missile dropkick, taking them both out. Austin lined up for The Fold but Taurus pounced him across the ring and dropped Bey with a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall. The two smaller guys once again worked together to dump Taurus over the ropes. Bey went for the Art of Finesse, but Madman Fulton tripped him up on the outside. Austin hit The Fold for the 1-2-3.
Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X-Division Championship is now official for IMPACT Sacrifice on Saturday, March 13.
Backstage
Jordynne Grace and Jazz were interviewed backstage about ODB being attacked backstage last week. They know it was Deonna Purrazzo who was responsible for the attack. Hogan and Steelz interrupted them and mocked ODB, telling Jordynne she was too concerned with Deonna and not concerned enough about having her eyes on the prize: the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.
Backstage
Brian Myers approached Matt Cardona in the locker room like everything was cool between them, talking about their podcast. Cardona said he didn’t come to IMPACT to be his tag team partner, and was stuck in the middle of his drama with Eddie Edwards. He’s the special ref for their match tonight and must call it right down the middle. Myers asked him to call it “right down the middle-ish” because they’ve been friends since 18, but Cardona said that wouldn’t be “professional”.
Tenille Dashwood def. Jessicka Havok
Nothing Tenille did early on worked. She tried for a tilt-a-whirl into a Russian leg sweep, but Havok wouldn’t go down. Finally Kaleb with a K got up on the apron and distracted Havok, allowing Tenille to hit a neckbreaker in the ropes. She went to work dropping knees to the forehead and slapped on a sleeper hold. Havok shook her off with ease. Big boot. Backbreaker. She missed a corner splash and Tenille nearly caught her with a rollup and her feet on the ropes. Kaleb once again got on the apron and distracted Havok, allowing Tenille to hit the Spotlight Kick to win.
Nevaeh ran out after the match and beat the hell out of Kaleb with a K, dropping him with a DDT. For now it looks like her relationship with Havok is going to be okay!
Sami Callihan cut a promo from Trey Miguel’s home promotion, destroying some of the photos on the wall. He claimed the Rascalz walked out on Trey because they didn’t care about him. Callihan found the ring and beat the hell out of Trey’s trainer and all of their students.
Violent By Design
Eric Young reminded Cody Deaner that he promised to accept the consequences of his actions if he failed to take care of Jake Something, and he’s now failed twice. EY knows that Cody’s eyes are open and that he’s fighting for the right side now, but failure makes you week and if they keep their word it will spread through their ranks like a weed. Joe Doering took Cody to the back and beat the hell out of him. EY eventually picked him up and told Cody that he was doing this for him, to make him a better man.
A vignette aired for the main event at IMPACT Sacrifice featuring Moose, who claimed he didn’t really have a problem with Rich Swann, he had a problem with being disrespected for the past year as people continued to tell him he wasn’t a “real” world champion. He’s going to take a year’s worth of frustration out on Swann next Saturday before taking the IMPACT World Championship so there can never again be debate that he is a five-star athlete and the true best in the world.
8-Man Tag Team Match
Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows & David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Acey Romero & Larry D & Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend
Good Brothers took down Larry with a double shoulder tackle, but seemed more intent on taunting FinJuice than following up or going for the pin. They followed with a train of splashes. Finlay tagged in and got beaten down in the heel corner, again because his team couldn’t focus. Good Brothers quickly ran in and hit the Magic Killer on Thornstowe. Okay. This could have been a good match, but it was more of a short segment than an actual attempt at a match.
Eddie Edwards def. Brian Myers via DQ
Referee: Matt Cardona
Edwards dominated the action before the break, keeping his opponent from getting anything going. It got frustrating enough that Myers rolled out to the floor and grabbed a steel chair, smacking it against the ground, but ultimately chose not to use it.
Myers was mysteriously in control after the break, working on a side headlock. Eddie eventually came back with a back body drop, a backdrop suplex and an early Blue Thunder Bomb for two. He tried for the Boston Knee Party but Myers rolled him up for a two-count. Eddie hit a backpack stunner, but the foot was on the ropes. Myers came out of the corner with a big lariat, but Cardona called for the bell immediately. They showed a replay where Myers blatantly loaded up his elbow pad with some sort of red, wooden block. I’m not sure what he thought he could accomplish there as Cardona was literally staring at him as he did it. Myers just walked off afterwards.
Non-Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan
The action was already in progress coming back from the final break of the night. Grace dropped Hogan with a sideslam before laying in clotheslines to the back and face with both arms. Purrazzo ran in and quickly trapped Hogan in the Fujiwara armbar, but Grace broke it up and found herself trapped in the armbar. She was able to power herself to the ropes to break the hold, but the heels swarmed her two-on-one. Hogan dropped Purrazzo with a bulldog and went for pins on both, but couldn’t get it. Grace knocked her silly with forearms and a rolling German suplex. Purrazzo went for a pump kick, Jordynne ducked and Hogan took it on the jaw. All three traded uppercuts and chops in the middle of the ring. Hogan hit Grace with a superkick, but Thicc Momma Pump roared back to life and suplexed both opponents. Susan and Kimber Lee came out, followed by Jazz and Tasha Steelz leading to a huge brawl outside the ring. Grace soared from the top turnbuckle taking down everyone. Grace tried for a second rope splash, but Steelz pulled Hogan to safety and Purrazzo rolled her up for the three-count.
ODB ran out after the match and dropped Deonna Purrazzo with the TKO. The show ended with the Knockouts Legend holding up the Knockouts Championship.
Results
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Miz defend his WWE Championship for the first time against Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will be back tonight as well. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 1, 2021
* * *
DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Drew McIntyre says its been a bitch of a month for him. He says it starts with Sheamus who stabbed him in the back and he still doesn’t understand why. Then there was the Elimination Chamber, which he didn’t see coming as he accepts that Bobby Lashley kicked his ass, which allowed the ‘resident cockroach’ to cash-in.
Drew looks at the WrestleMania sign and says he has a clear vision and it is simple, regain his WWE Championship and main event WrestleMania. Drew says he didn’t defend the title week in week out to make it the number one championship to then get screwed at the finish line.
Drew says whoever is successful tonight has the biggest target on their back. Then he says he and Sheamus are going to beat the hell out of each other…instead, The Miz and John Morrison appear. The Miz says he admires how McIntyre has handled everything with dignity and class.
Miz then says it was only a matter of time before he successfully cashed in, and McIntyre invites him into the ring. However, Miz denies that and asks why he’d be upset with him as he did exactly what Money in the Bank holders are supposed to do.
He encourages Drew to put his anger onto Bobby Lashley, but Drew says he won’t be doing his dirty work tonight, and he tells Miz he has to deal with Lashley on his own. Miz claims he didn’t want help from Bobby Lashley and he plays on the fact he’s a father and says he had to make the deal as Lashley threatened his very being.
The Miz suggests they should work together as there are endless possibilities. But his sales pitch comes to a half as MVP then makes his way out. He asks Drew if he’s taking it seriously, and Drew says just like when he rejected MVP last year, he doesn’t need or want any help. MVP then tells Miz that the match is happening at 9:00 EST, and in less than hour, Lashley will destroy him.
Sheamus then shows up and says Drew doesn’t care about anyone but himself, but Drew says it’s time to fight and they start brawling on the ramp.
DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS
Straight away the two men start brawling in the ring, showing the physicality that is expected, going back and forth with big shots. McIntyre takes control early on with a snap suplex, but Sheamus then turns things around by bringing Drew to the mat as he stomps away on his chest.
Drew then catches Sheamus in the ropes and takes a page out of the Celtic Warrior’s book with the beats to the chest. However, Sheamus once again turns things around by dumping Drew out of the ring as he then connects with some big shots to the kidney.
McIntyre tries to get back into the ring, but Sheamus rocks him with a Brogue Kick, which sends Drew to the floor. When he gets back into the ring, Sheamus just continues attacking Drew’s jaw, but McIntyre responds with some chops only for Sheamus to nail the Irish Curse Backbreaker.
The two men unleash some huge slaps to each other but Drew turns up the pace with a clothesline as he then launches his former friend across the ring and then to the floor outside. McIntyre then sends Sheamus crashing into the ring post as he then throws him into the edge of the announce desk for good measure.
McIntyre comes back into the ring with an attack from the second rope, and while that connects, Sheamus drops Drew with a clothesline. When he goes to the top rope, Drew gets up and hits him with the Glasgow Kiss as he then throws Sheamus from the top rope, but he kicks out just in time!
They continue to slug it out in the ring with Drew hitting a spine buster, but Sheamus kicks out once again, and then Sheamus hits a big knee strike and this time it’s Drew who has to kick out, which he does again following White Noise.
Sheamus hangs up McIntyre on the top rope and then drags him to the top turnbuckle, but Drew turns things around and hits White Noise from the top turnbuckle, but once again Sheamus fights out. McIntyre then tries to leap over Sheamus in the corner, but he catches him and hits the Alabama Slam, and now Drew kicks out.
Sheamus then tries to hit the Brogue Kick, but McIntyre is able to hit the Claymore just in time to score a huge victory after a brilliant match.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
