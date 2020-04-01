WWE NXT RESULTS (4/1) Huge Triple Threat Title Main Event

April 1st, 2020

WWE NXT

Orlando, FL

Sam Roberts is on commentary because we have not suffered enough in these uncertain times.

Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

They trade holds for a full two minutes. Fish hacks away at Dream with swift kicks. Fish dominates throughout two commercial breaks, mainly sticking to kicks and stretches. Dream fights back and hits the Dream Valley Driver for the pinfall in 15:49.

WINNER: Velveteen Dream

After the match, Dream tells Adam Cole to put down the video games and work hard, because the Dream is “going to work him harder than ever before.”

Malcolm Bivens debut is recapped. Backstage introduces Ringku & Seraf, the first two members of Bivens Enterprises.

Dexter Lumis vs. Jake Atlas

Lumis dismantles Atlas to start. Atlas comes back with a series of huracanranas and even a tope suicida. Lumis shrugs it off and hits a Uranage. Lumis transitions to a head & arm choke for the submission in 3:19.

WINNER: Dexter Lumis.

After the commercial, a Killer Kross promo video plays. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa’s Performance Center fight is replayed.

