WWE NXT RESULTS (4/22) Drake Maverick In Action

April 22nd, 2020

WWE NXT

WWE Performance Center

Backstage, Balor’s locker room is trashed and he’s missing. Balor has been removed from his match with Velveteen Dream.

Velveteen Dream cuts a promo about dealing with the same old demons. He says he’s been stood up by Balor. He is interrupted by Adam Cole. Cole says that Dream will never be NXT Champion and Cole has no idea what happened to Balor, but he knows what happened to Dream. Dream is then attacked by Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong. Keith Lee runs in to help Dream. Lee & Dream run The Era off.

Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Nox & Blackheart dominate early, with surprisingly good tag team chemistry. Blind tags, and coordinated offense keep them in control through much of the match. Kai & Gonzalez fight back. Gonzalez pins Blackheart via Chokeslam in 7:45.

WINNERS: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

A Drake Maverick hype video plays. It is both deeply moving and shamelessly exploitative.

