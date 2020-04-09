WWE NXT Results (4/8) Ciampa & Gargano Comes To Dramatic Conclusion

WWE NXT Results

April 8, 2020

Orlando, FL

WWE NXT is set to air at 8/7c on USA Network. Live coverage provided by Ross W. Berman IV for ProWrestling.com.

WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender Ladder Match: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai (w/ Raquel Gonzalez) vs. Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim

Big brawl to start. Kai takes advantage of the wreckage and asks Gonzalez to get the ladder. Gonzalez is stopped and LeRae, Nox & Yim beat up Kai with their signature moves. Io interrupts with a Missile Dropkick. Shirai gets a ladder, while Robert Stone helps Chelsea Green set up a table. We head to commercial.

Back from commercial, Yim trips Green, slamming her into a chair. Nox and Kai trade blows center ring. Nox blocks a bicycle kick. Nox chokeslams Kai. Nox and Green play tug of war over a ladder. Nox sends Green into the barricade and sets up the ladder. Nox and Kai climb the ladder. They fight at the top of the ladder.

LeRae takes out Kai. LeRae and Nox consider fighting but don’t, so Kai attacks LeRae. Another ladder gets set up. All women climb the ladders. All women fight to the canvas. Yim hits a huge Sole Food. Yim incapacitates Green. Shirai takes out Yim and sends her into a ladder. Io climbs the ladder but Raquel goes after her. Io goes diving to the floor onto all the women. We head to commercial.

Back from commercial, Raquel Gonzalez puts Dakota Kai on her shoulders and climbs the ladder. Yim takes out Gonzalez. LeRae takes Kai off the ladder. Yim and Nox hit a Chokeslam/Jumping Bomb combo on Gonzalez, sending her through a table at ringside. Kai and LeRae battle on the ladder. Shirai takes out both women.

Stone coaches Green as she struggles back into the ring. Green climbs the ladder. Stone gets fed up and climbs the ladder for Green. Stone helps Green climb the ladder. Lerae and Shirai tip over the ladder. Shirai and LeRae climb the ladder. They fight. Shirai rakes the eyes and sends Lerae crashing into a ladder. Shirai grabs the briefcase to win the match in 19:40.

WINNER: Io Shirai

Finn Balor & WALTER’s rivalry is recapped. We are shown Finn Balor vs. Alexander Wolfe from WWE NXT UK. Backstage, Balor cuts a promo telling WALTER that they’re a lot alike, and that his title reign is on borrowed time.

The debut of Bivens Enterprises is recapped. Indus Sher will debut tonight. A Killer Kross promo plays. All of the parking lot kidnappings are recapped.

