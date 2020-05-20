WWE NXT Results (5/20): Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley, Karrion Kross In Action

WWE NXT Results

May 20, 2020

Orlando, FL

— Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) def. some pour guy named Liam. Just like two weeks ago, Kross made an incredible entrance and murdered a dude with a series of Doomsday Saito suplexes before slapping on the Kross Jacket.

— Tommaso Ciampa came out and cautiously got in the ring, as Scarlett held the ropes open for him. He talked about being attacked by Kross last month and mocked him, before announcing that the two were booked for NXT Takeover: In Your House. “Welcome to the main event.”

— El Hijo del Fantasma def. Akira Tozawa in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament match, winning Group B.

— Timothy Thatcher challenged Matt Riddle to a match that could only end via submission or knockout.

— Mia Yim def. Santana Garrett

— Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae came out trashing-talking Yim. Candice attacked her until Keith Lee made the save and chased the two off.

— Roderick Strong def. Dexter Lumis. The Undisputed Era attacked after the match until Velveteen Dream came out to join the chaos. He ended up doing the Purple Rainmaker all the way out to the floor.

— Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Chase Parker & Matt Martel

— Matt Riddle accepted Timothy Thatcher’s challenge for a match that can only end in knockout or submission. He wants the match in a cage!

— Drake Maverick def. KUSHIDA in an interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament match.

— A triple threat match between Drake Maverick, KUSHIDA and Jake Atlas is announced for next week, as there is a three-way tie in Group A. The winner will advance to take on El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals, becoming Interim Champion.

— Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley fought to a no-contest. There was no definitive end as Charlotte Flair hit the ring and attacked both women, spearing Ripley and booting Shirai in the face.