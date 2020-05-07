WWE NXT Results

May 6, 2020

* * * * *

Singles Match – Dominik Dijakovic vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano got beaten down immediately, but faked a knee injury to give himself some space. Dijak backed off and get caught with a cheap shot to the knee, and Gargano nearly got himself DQ’d for stomping on the knee repeatedly in the corner. Dijak came back with a huge discus lariat, and after a back-and-forth brawl, hit an even bigger backbreaker for a nearfall. Candice LeRae came out to play distraction, and Dijak got thrown to the floor and caught with a tope suicida. After a commercial break, Gargano got caught trying to remove a turnbuckle pad and Dijak planted him with a chokeslam for two. They fought to the top rope and Dijak tried for a powerbomb, but Gargano sent him into the exposed corner with a hurricanrana, then rolled up the big man for three.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barther cut a promo claiming that Imperium was the greatest force in WWE. They officially laid down a challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match – Akira Tozawa (1-0) vs. Jack Gallagher (0-1)

Gallagher controlled a lot of the action, targeting Tozawa’s back with heavy kicks and knees. Tozawa had counters for everything, but he kept getting caught in holds and submission. They ended up trading elbows and chops on the apron, Gallagher absorbed several blows and got him up on his shoulders, but Tozawa turned it into a DDT on the apron. A sky high senton bomb hit for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa (2-0)

Singles Match – Xia Li vs. Chelsea Green (w/ Robert Stone)

Green threw her entrance gear in Li’s face as the bell rang, and beat her down in the corner. Li came back with wild kicks and strikes, but Aliyah ran down the ramp and started screaming at her. Li kicked the hell out of her, knocking her off the apron, but Green used the distraction to hit the Unprettier (I believe she calls it the “I’m Prettier”) for the win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

The debut of Karrion Kross was absolutely stellar. All the lights went out and the silhouette of a giant bird went up on the tron. Scarlett emerged from the smoke looking like a valkyrie, before Kross came out and stood in front of her. She then lip-synced the entrance theme – and by the way this was all in black-and-white, and basically came across like a Marilyn Manson music video.

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) vs. Leon Ruff

Ruff ran out of the corner and got absolutely murdered by two Doomsday Saito suplexes. Kross locked in the Kross Jacket and got the immediate submission. Good god.

Winner: Karrion Kross

Matt Riddle accepted the challenge from Imperium for a match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Timothy Thatcher is also game, and simply said “You stack them up, I’ll knock them out.”

NXT Women’s Championship Match – Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai

Flair tried for a clothesline, but Io dodged it with a Matrix backbend. She tried again and Io did a double backflip into a running dropkick, with a big, cocky grin on her face. They talked a little trash and Charlotte took things to the mat, stretching out her challenger and working on the back. Io rallied back with nasty kicks and dropkicks, but got caught with a big boot heading into a commercial.

Io ran into a hard elbow in the corner, back from break. Flair climbed to the top rope but got sent flying with a Super Frankensteiner for a nearfall. The champion didn’t stay down long, catching Io with a backbreaker/neckbreaker combo in the corner, before going up top again. Flair crashed and burned on the moonsault, Io followed with a Tiger Feint Kick, a double knee strike in the corner, but none of it was enough to get the win.

Io went up to put things away, but Flair rolled out of the way and turned her inside out with a big boot. Flair tried for a powerbomb, but got whipped head first into the bottom turnbuckle, rolling outside. Io went for the moonsault all the way to the floor, but landed on her feet. Flair bashed her with a kendo stick to get herself DQ’d.

Winner & Still Champion: Charlotte Flair

Flair continued to attack Io after the match, until Rhea Ripley came out and put a beating on her. The champion got her title and ran to the back, leaving Rhea and Io screaming at each other.

Ripley was interviewed backstage and said she came back because she’s sick of Charlotte Flair and her “bow down” crap. Io Shirai continued to chase her, limping on her bum knee, screaming at her in Japanese.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match – KUSHIDA (1-0) vs. Jake Atlas (1-0)

Lots of chain grappling and counter work early on, as KUSHIDA is the master of hitting a submission out of nowhere, and Atlas is so quick and agile you can’t keep him trapped in anything for very long. KUSHIDA flipped out of an armdrag, landed on his feet and hit a dropkick to the mouth. Atlas caught him with a kick and a German suplex bridge for two. At one point he did a backflip to duck under a lariat and hit a jumping neckbreaker. He went to the top rope, but KUSHIDA caught him in a cross armbreaker out of the air! Immediate submission.

Winner: KUSHIDA (2-0)

After the match, KUSHIDA said it was his goal to win the tournament and honor the great Cruiserweight Champions of the past. “Time will tell”.

Finn Balor came out to a podium that exists for some reason. He talked about how a lot of WWE Superstars rely on their smoke and mirrors, the entrance music, the pyro and lasers, but once the bell rings that all fades away and they’re in the ring with The Prince. He called out whoever attacked him weeks ago, and said whatever “push” they were expecting from it, it’ll be a “squash”.

Singles Match – Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel DeJournette

Grimes tried for the Cave In as soon as the bell rang, but Denzel ducked it and hit a series of big suplexes. Grimes caught him with the Cave In out of nowhere. That’s all she wrote.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

Grimes got on the mic and claimed that “times are changing around here”. It’s Grim Time. He screamed about deserving more than he’s getting, and mocked Finn Balor for getting attacked. He said it wasn’t him because if he had attacked Finn backstage, he wouldn’t be standing today. Balor came back out and got in the ring, and gave him a free shot. Grimes immediately backed down, but Balor hit him with a Slingblade.

NXT Championship Match – Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

Cole took things to the corner right away, but Dream knocked him silly with a right hook, then fired off with heavy elbow strikes. Cole fought back with elbows, but got hit with a spinebuster for an early two-count. They ended up fighting to the top rope, teetering awkwardly, and both landed hard on the apron. Cole was the first to get up and climbed to the second rope, looking for an early Panama Sunrise. Dream hit him with a neckbreaker, before the final commercial.

The entire ring and both men were covered in glitter because of Dream’s trunks. Dream hit some mounted punches in the corner, but Cole ducked under and superkicked his kneecap, sending him crashing down, head bouncing off the bottom turnbuckle. Cole goes for the Ushigoroshi, but Dream lands on his feet and delivers a superkick of his own. Cole responds with a knee lift and the Backstabber for two.

After a back and forth, Cole finally hit the Ushigoroshi for a nearfall. They exchanged punches until Dream hit another Superkick and the Dream Valley Driver, but it wasn’t enough. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong marched down the ramp, but Dexter Lumis came out from under the ring to save Dream, taking out The Undisputed Era. The referee went down in all of the chaos, so when Dream hit the Purple Rainmaker, there was no one to make the count.

Dream freaked out and came off the top rope to the outside, taking out Strong, Fish and Lumis all at the same time. He rolled back into the ring, but Cole caught him with a superkick. Last Shot. It’s over.

Winner & Still Champion: Adam Cole