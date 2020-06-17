WWE NXT RESULTS

June 17th, 2020

NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

IMPERIUM (c) vs BREEZANGO

For their entrance this week, Breezango hilariously mock Imperium’s entrance, using their music but with a dubstep beat as they call themselves ‘Emporium.’ However, this clearly angers the Tag Team Champions because they attack Breezango straight away as Marcel Barthel dominated Tyler Breeze straight away.

Breeze starts to show some signs of life, but that is quickly squashed with a blind tag as Fabian Aichner hits an arm drag out of nowhere. However, Breeze sacrifices himself by launching into Aichner, sending them both over the ring.

However, as the official is distracted, Barthel gets involved and launches Tyler into Aicher who throws him into the air as Breeze goes head-first into the plexiglass. After some domination by Imperium, Breeze sends Barthel out of the ring and Fandango makes the hot tag and takes the fight to both of the champions.

‘Dango uses Barthel to deliver a tornado DDT on Aicher, Fandango makes a big impact and he follows it up with a huge dive over the top rope to take out both men. When the match returns from commercial, Breeze is back involved, but Imperium have regained control with a rocket launch-brainbuster combination, which forces Fandango to keep the match alive.

Breeze battles back though with a big kick and Barthel then ends up leaning on Breeze’s knees as Fandango hits an elbow drop as he returns to the ring. However, Aichner breaks things up just in time. As Fandango tries to keep up the attack, Fandango is caught out with a big kick.

Yet, he then avoids an aerial attack and Barthel walks into a superkick from Breeze, while Fandango hits the Last Dance to Aichner. Both Breeze and Marcel Barthel then get dumped outside of the ring and while this happens, Malcom Bivens brings his tag team down to ringside. However, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch appear and brawl with them.

Barthel knocks Breeze off the ring apron and he falls, taking out everyone in the brawl while Fandango rolls-up Barthel. However, he’s not the legal man and Aichner then plants Fandango with a huge DDT to retain the titles.

Winners (and still NXT Tag Team Champions): Imperium

WHAT’S NEXT FOR VELVETEEN DREAM?

The Velveteen Dream is interviewed by Tom Phillips who wants to know what is next for him. The Dream claims he has no recollection of that match, but while he is talking, Dexter Lumis appears and puts a drawing of himself and Dream as NXT Tag Team Champions.

Dream sees it and says that that means nothing because The Dream, is a solo act.

DAMIAN PRIEST vs KILLIAN DAIN

Straight away the two men have a test of strength as each man tries to dominate the other. However, while Damian Priest avoids Killian Dain, he ends up tweaking his back and Dain takes advantage of that, hitting a dropkick to Priest that sends him into the corner.

Priest tries to keep fighting but Dain clubs the back of his opponent and hits a leg drop while Priest is hanging on the second rope. Dain continues the attack of the back, but he ends up then running into an elbow as Priest hits a flurry of kicks only for Dain to connect with several belly to back suplexes, continuing to target Priest’s weak area.

However, Dain goes to the well too many times and Priest shifts his weight in mid-air, crashing down on Dain. The two big men then start exchanging big right hands as Priest connects with a series of kicks and then drops Dain down with a huge clothesline.

Priest fires into the corner with some great running forearms, but a third attempt is met by Dain hitting the Divide, which almost scores him the victory. Dain sets up for the electric chair, but Priest does a great job reversing it, coming out to connect with a kick to the face which he follows up with The Reckoning.

Winner: Damian Priest

(Results continue on the next page…)