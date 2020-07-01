Welcome to our live coverage of WWE NXT! Tonight is week one of the return of The Great American Bash! Coverage begins at 8/7C and you can refresh throughout the night for continued coverage.

WWE NXT RESULTS

July 1st, 2020

#1 CONTENDERS ELIMINATION MATCH

TEGAN NOX vs DAKOTA KAI vs MIA YIM vs CANDICE LERAE

All four women stare each other down to kick start and Mia Yim quickly forces Candice LeRae to retreat out of the ring, which Dakota Kai then also does. With the two heels hiding, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim kick things off until Candice pulls Yim out and launches her into the steel stairs.

Kai then finally gets involved, attacking Tegan Nox from behind and she tries to hit a big kick to Nox as she hangs out of the ring, but that doesn’t work out. LeRae then tries to dive out of the ring to hit them both, but Yim intercepts with a big dropkick.

Candice then drops Kai face-first onto the ring apron and she then bounces off the second rope to wipe out Tegan Nox as she gains real control. Candice tries to keep it up, but Mia Yim joins her on to the top rope, but Candice gets the best out of it with a German suplex.

Yim kicks out and then Candice and Kai are taken out by a kick from Nox, but the babyfaces then work together as they dump Dakota on top of Candice. Yim hits LeRae with a big boot to the face and she is eliminated.

Mia Yim eliminates Candice LeRae

Mia Yim and Tegan Nox then work together, hitting multiple cannonballs in the corner as they both then land on LeRae to try and eliminate her, but Candice kicks out. She gets out of the way and the babyfaces have a standoff as Yim hits a great jab to Tegan, who ends up spilling out of the ring.

However, she gets in just in time to avoid Yim, only to run straight into a big boot from Dakota Kai. However, her moment in the sun is cut short as Yim connects with a dragon suplex onto Kai. Mia Yim then launches herself out with a suicide dive to Tegan, and she immediately hits the ring and dishes out the same treatment to Dakota Kai.

Mia hits Code Blue to Dakota, but she is able to kick out and Yim then hits Soul Food to Tegan, yet she smartly rolls out of the ring. As Yim is staring out at Tegan, Dakota Kai pops up from behind with a roll-up to eliminate her.

Dakota Kai eliminates Mia Yim

We are down to the two major rivals in Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox now to determine who will become the new number one contender. They begin trading lefts and rights as they both end up down to their knees, but Kai is quick to strike again with a sharp kick to the face of her former partner.

When they rise, Nox retaliates with a headbutt and she then starts firing away with some clotheslines and she follows it with several back elbows in the corner. With Kai knocked down, Nox connects with a huge cannonball in the corner.

Tegan hits a fantastic fallaway slam into the bridge, but yet again, Kai continues to kick out. Nox then scales to the top rope, but Kai has her scouted and pulls her down, then hitting the chiropractor and this time it is Tegan kicking out at the last minute.

Nox responds well and looks for the Shiniest Wizard, but Kai avoids it and Dakota locks in a fantastic submission in the middle of the ring, but she breaks out with a pinfall attempt. Nox then hits another sharp headbutt and she scales to the top rope again, connecting with the Molly-Go-Round and then the Shiniest Wizard, defeating her rival.

Winner (and new number one contender): Tegan Nox

