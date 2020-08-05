WWE NXT Results

August 5th, 2020

Unfortunately, our WWE NXT coverage is going to be delayed this evening due to BT Sport not showing the black and gold brand this evening. Results will be posted later on this evening, we apologize for the inconvenience.

Our live coverage is now fully up and running as the technical glitch that was causing problems has now been fixed, with BT Sport once again showing NXT. We join the show 25 minutes in.

As a quick catch up, we have missed Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai competing in their number one contender’s match. It was Dakota Kai who booked her place at NXT Takeover: XXX by defeating Ripley with Mercedes Martinez appearing and attacking Ripley after the match.

BRONSON REED vs SHANE THORNE

Shane Thorne tells Bronson Reed he wants to skip the pleasantries and hits him with a strong forearm, but Bronson Reed happily agrees and connects with a few of his own. However, Thorne responds with a dropkick which sends Reed to the outside as he follows up with a huge suicide dive.

On the outside, Reed drops Thorne onto the ring apron with a full nelson which leads to him throwing Thorne into the air and down onto the apron. Back in the ring, Reed tries to go to the top rope,but Thorne stops whatever he had planned with a big dropkick and then a huge running senton as Reed is hanging from the top turnbuckle.

Thorne then rocks Reed with the shiniest wizard, but Reed is able to kick out. Bronson manages to connect with a headbutt and then a military press into a senton, but this time it is Thorne fighting out. The competitive nature of this match continues as Thorne connects with a sharp kick, and the two men then begin throwing hands as they club each other.

But it is the Thiic Boy that comes out on top with a big clothesline which he then follows up with a death valley driver and then the Tsunami for the win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Breezango is then shown walking into the arena earlier on today, but that is until Santos Escobar and his crew pull up in a car and attack them both, with Fandango being launched into the car as they drive away.

