WWE NXT RESULTS

August 12th, 2020

KARRION KROSS vs DANNY BURCH

WWE NXT kicks off in a major way this week with Karrion Kross in action and straight away Danny Burch takes the right to him with a big dropkick which takes Kross into the corner. Burch then keeps unloading on Kross, sending him out of the ring, but when they go outside, Kross lifts up Burch and slams him down to the floor.

Back inside the ring Kross hits an exploder suplex and stalks Danny, but the Brit fights back with a big boot to the face and a step-up enziguri which he follows up with a missile dropkick. However, Kross just brushes it off and comes back with a German suplex and then a huge forearm shot.

But Burch keeps fighting back with a German suplex of his own which he follows up with a clothesline. Burch then locks in a crossface, but Kross just powers out and hits the Doomsday Saito. Kross then locks in the Kross Jacket and puts Danny Burch to sleep.

Winner: Karrion Kross

KEITH LEE HAS A TITLE MATCH CONTRACT

After the match, Keith Lee charges down to the ring as Kross retreats and Lee says he offered Kross the chance to earn his shot, but as the little bitch he has proven to be he doesn’t want to face him. Lee says he begged William Regal for a match and promised he wouldn’t touch him until Takeover. He has a contract for a match that he and Regal have signed and he throws it down to the challenger and Kross puts pen to paper making the match official.

Scarlett then appears to kiss the contract and puts it back in the ring. Keith Lee then opens it up and a fireball blares out of the contract, straight into the NXT Champion’s face.

DRAKE MAVERICK vs KILLIAN DAIN

The match is shown part way through after the commercial where Drake Maverick launches himself from the top rope with a huge highflying attack on his bigger opponent. Back in the ring, Maverick connects with an elbow drop, but before he can continue, the Undisputed Era hit the ring and attack both Maverick and Dain.

The faction leaves both men laying as they get kicked out of the ring and Adam Cole jumps on the microphone. Cole tells Pat McAfee to listen to him, saying he wants to play wrestling. Cole claims McAfee isn’t special for kicking him in the head with his arms behind his back.

Cole dares McAfee to show up next week and appear in the ring so he can tell him face to face that he’s going to whoop that ass at Takeover. Cole says he will see that there is nothing McAfee can do, which is undisputed.

(Results continue on the next page…)