Welcome to our live coverage of WWE NXT ‘Super Tuesday’, airing live on the USA Network. Announced for the show is the 60-minute ironman match between Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole, with the winner becoming NXT Champion!

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE NXT Results

September 1, 2020

Orlando, FL

SIX-MAN TAG TEAM STREET FIGHT

LEGADO DEL FANTASMA vs BREEZANGO & ISAIAH ‘SWERVE’ SCOTT

Before the babyfaces even hit the ring, Legado Del Fantasma attacks the trio and begin using a variety of weapons to their advantage. Raul Mendoza brings out a chair and sets it in between the second and top rope, but he ends up being sent headfirst into it himself by Isaiah Swerve Scott.

Tyler Breeze connects with a backstabber in the ring to Joaquin Wilde as he is then dropped into the steel guard while Scott uses a trash can lid against Mendoza. In the ring Fandango gets a ladder and swings it around, catching several of his opponents in the process as this match continues to be pure carnage to kick off tonight.

Scott once again uses his striking ability as he kicks the trash can lid into Mendoza’s face and he follows it with a huge high knee to Santos Escobar. Breeze then gets out a fire extinguisher and he sprays it across all three of his opponents.

As the match returns from the commercial Fandango has been put through a table which has turned the tide. However, Scott continues to battle and he takes out Escobar and then Mendoza with a Flatliner. But as he’s distracted by others, the Cruiserweight Champion sends him into the barricade and then hits a massive suicide dive which knocks Scott over the barricade.

However, as the match continues, Imperium turns up and they start beating down on Tyler Breeze with Wilde and Mendoza joining in. The five men surround Breeze in the ring, but Fandango and Scott then appear on top of a forklift as they dive off into the ring, taking out everyone in the process.

Breezango then continues the high-flying action as they both leap out of the ring from the top rope to take out the four men other than Swerve Scott who takes out Escobar, planting the champion in the middle of the ring to pick up the win for his team.

Winners: Breezango & Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

VIDEO PACKAGE

A video package is then shown of Tegan Nox talking about her friendship with Candice LeRae over the years. She points out that a lot can happen in six months and says that the Candice in the Gargano way is not the same person that she knows. Tegan says she is willing to do whatever it takes to fix things between them.

CANDICE LERAE vs KACY CATANZARO w. KAYDEN CARTER

Kacy Catanzaro starts the match confidently, hitting a huge elbow, but she then tries to keep the attack going but gets caught in the ropes, allowing Candice LeRae to hit a neck breaker. Candice then hits a basement dropkick to send Kacy to the floor.

Back in the ring and Candice connects with a sharp elbow to the face of Kacy and she follows it with a splash in the corner. However, Kacy bursts out with some energy and unloads with strikes on LeRae in the corner as she then flips onto Candice and gets a near fall.

However, Candice then turns things around with a great submission, tying up the leg and arms but instead of holding that on, she just decides to stomp down the back of Kacy to plant her face-first into the mat with a very aggressive new move.

Winner: Candice LeRae

After the match, Candice says after hearing what Tegan had to say and then seeing Kacy and Kayden’s friendship, it reminded her of what she and Tegan used to have. Candice then says she also wants to sort things out and she invites Tegan to swing by her house, saying that dinner is on her.

(Results continue on the next page…)