WWE NXT Results – Live Now: Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim, NXT North American Title On The Line!

WWE NXT Results

April 29, 2020

— Tom Phillips welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center, running down tonight’s show as NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was shown approaching the arena earlier in the day. He pitches down to Mauro Ranallo for tonight’s first match!

Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match

El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Swerve Scott

Some impressive pinning combinations from both to get things started, both men singalling they were *this* close after a few close calls. Swerve sends Fantasma flying with a head scissors and follows with a backflip dropkick to send him outside. He goes to follow but Fantasma catches him with a nasty kick, and a knee to the jaw. Back in the ring Fantasma heads to the top rope, but Swerve pops up out of nowhere, springboards off the ropes and hits an Avalanche headscissors! Holy elevation…

Back from commercial and Swerve has things under control on the mat, working a body stretch. Fantasma escapes and starts laying in some nasty knife-edge chops, as Scott gives him heavy right hooks in exchange. Scott ducks under and scoops up his opponent for a deadlift German suplex, sending him flying outside. He goes to follow with a tope con hillo, but lands on his feet as Fantasma rolls back in the ring and surprises him with a lightning fast tope suicida. Fantasma rolls him back into the ring and tries for his finisher, but gets rolled up with a small package… Scott steals it!

Winner: Isaiah Swerve Scott

— Candice came down with Johnny Gargano, who sang her praises and gushed about how incredible she was, how much better she was than everyone in the NXT women’s division, how in love they are, etc. Really obnoxious, great heel work from both.

Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro

Kacy doesn’t get much action in before Candice hits her with a series of sidewalk slams, and begins wrenching away on her neck. Kacy tries to fire up and almost catches her with a roll-up, but Candice loses her s**t and slams her head into the mat over and over again. The Wicked Step-Sister connects, and it’s over before it begins.

Winner: Candice LeRae

— After the match, Candice runs back to the ring and puts Kacy in the Gargano Escape, as she screams out in pain. Johnny is shown watching from ringisde with googley eyes, cheering on his woman.

— Adam Cole is shown pacing backstage. He says that the only thing that is undisputed is that knowing shows up and shows out like him, and the only thing that will happen when he goes one-on-one with the Velveteen Dream is he’ll leave the way he came in – still the longest reigning, greatest NXT Champion of all time.

Mia Yim vs. Charlotte Flair

