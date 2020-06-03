WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: INTERIM CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT FINAL

WWE NXT RESULTS

JUNE 3rd, 2020

CANDICE LERAE vs MIA YIM

Tonight’s WWE NXT kicks off with women’s action as Mia Yim finally gets her hands on Candice LeRae.However, before the belle even rings, it is LeRae who rushes Yim, attacking her straight away, but when the bell officially rings it is Yim who takes advantage.

She quickly rags Candice across the ring, following up with a big boot to the face. Candice tries to escape from the ring, but Yim pulls her back in with a full nelson, only for LeRae to reverse it with a big kick to the face of her opponent.

LeRae then focuses her attack on the back of Mia, only for her to charge backwards with Candice on her back into the turnbuckles. Yim follows up with a cannonball, but Candice is able to kick out this time. Candice manages to fight back with a splash in the corner, but Yim responds with a forearm smash.

The fight then spills to the outside as Mia Yim throws Candice into the steel barricade. The two women then continue brawling and the referee counts to 10, bringing this to an end.

Result: Double Count Out

However, they don’t care about the match result as Mia Yim gets sent crashing into the titantron. Tegan Nox then comes down to pull Candice LeRae off her, but as that happens, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez appear to attack Mia Yim which leads to Shotzi Blackheart appearing to even things up.

All six women end up brawling and as they get taken to the back, it leaves just Candice LeRae and Mia Yim, until both Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee also arrive. Despite starting cocky, it ends up being the two heels who walk away.

However, it is then announced that this has been made a mixed tag team match by William Regal, despite the fact Gargano and Lee aren’t in their ring gear.

CANDICE LERAE & JOHNNY GARGANO vs MIA YIM & KEITH LEE

Johnny Gargano tries to run away due to not being dressed. but Keith Lee chases him and military presses him up, dumping Gargano into the ring, despite having Candice LeRae on his back. Yim hits a dropkick to Gargano as he gets into the ring and Lee dumps Candice in to get the match started.

Mia Yim continues dominating as she was doing prior to the count-out. However, Gargano’s trash-talking distracts her and that allows LeRae to attack Mia Yim from behind and focus her attack on the leg and back. Mia sends Candice into the corner and she follows it with a big boot as she then scrapes her boot on Candice’s face while she stares down Gargano.

Mia calls out Gargano for not helping her wife and she then hits a big dragon’s suplex into the bridge which leads to Gargano getting involved to stop the pinfall. Keith Lee then attacks Gargano and starts throwing him around the ring.

However, as he looks for a powerbomb, Gargano uses his car keys and attacks Lee’s eyes which leads to Mia Yim checking on him and Candice LeRae getting the roll-up victory for her team.

Winners: Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano

After the match, Keith Lee tries to grab Gargano as he runs away, and this leads to Gargano kicking the steel steps, which traps Lee’s fingers, injuring him further ahead of their title match this Sunday.

VIDEO PACKAGE

WWE then shares a video package where Tommaso Ciampa tells Karrion Kross he wants him to bring his A-game. He says that there is special, and then there is Tommaso Ciampa.

BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW

Dexter Lumis is asked what the odds are that Velveteen Dream will become NXT Champion this Sunday. He doesn’t answer but instead gets a paint set up as he channels his inner Bob Ross, however, we don’t see what Lumis is drawing.

DRAKE MAVERICK ARRIVES

Drake Maverick is shown coming in today and he says he is feeling no pressure at all as it could be the best day of his life or the worst day of his life. He says he doesn’t know what’s going to happen and he’s excited as that is the beauty of it, as tonight we will find out what happens for him.

PRIME TARGET – ADAM COLE vs VELVETEEN DREAM

We are shown a special Prime Target video ahead of Sunday’s NXT Championship match. Undisputed Era is shown celebrating Adam Cole’s one-year anniversary as champion while Velveteen Dream takes a trip down memory lane about their past together. The video package hypes up the title match and it is made clear that their match is a backlot brawl.

(Results continue on the next page…)